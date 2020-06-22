Great racial gap in Britain

London – The outbreak of pent-up frustration over racism in the UK shocked many whites.

Who did not think that the country had made great strides towards tolerance and equal opportunities in the last decades?

Who was concerned that the statues of slave traders were still in towns and cities across the union?

Who questioned whether Black Lives Matter in Britain?

The answer: many, many blacks, whose views on race and racism in the UK are profoundly different from those of most whites, according to a new and exclusive CNN / Savanta ComRes poll.

Blacks are at least twice as likely as whites to say that there is discrimination in the British police and media; three times more likely to think that the country has done too little to address historical racial injustice; and significantly more likely to believe that the Conservative Party ruling the country is institutionally racist.

CNN and Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,535 British adults 18 and older online June 12-14, including at least 500 black and other ethnic minority respondents. The margin of error in the complete sample is ± 2.5 percentage points.

Half of black Britons say police have not treated them with respect Black respondents White respondents The police have not treated me with respect Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Friends or family have not been treated with respect by the police. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents The police have arrested and searched me Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Black in this survey refers to those who identify themselves as black or mixed / African black or mixed / Caribbean black.

BAME is a term used by UK institutions for blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities in Britain. Online survey conducted by CNN / Savanta ComRes between June 12 and 14, 2020. The margin of error for "all respondents" is ± 2.5 percentage points. For "Black", it is ± 8.2 points. For "White", it is ± 3.1 points. For "BAME", it is ± 4.3 points. For "BAME excl. Black”, it is ± 5.1 points. Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

When it comes to surveillance, it is not simply a matter of perceptions. Black and white people report significantly different personal experiences with the police.

Blacks are twice as likely as whites to say that they have not personally been treated with respect by the police, with half (49%) of blacks and a quarter (26%) of whites indicating that experience.

Black people are also twice as likely to say that a friend or family member has not been treated with respect by the police: six out of 10 (59%) black people said so, compared to three out of 10 (31%) white people.

Black Britons are twice as likely to say that the police are institutionally racist Black respondents White respondents The British police are institutionally racist. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I would be treated with respect if the police stopped me Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Officers are held to account for deaths in police custody Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

And blacks are twice as likely as whites to say that the British police are institutionally racist, but even among whites, just over a quarter of people believe it: 27% of whites said so, while 54% of blacks did.

CNN has sought the response of the Council of Chiefs of the National Police. The Metropolitan Police, which covers the London metropolitan area, declined to comment.

Black Britons twice as likely to find statues of slave traders or colonizers offensive Black respondents White respondents I find statues representing people involved in the slave trade or the colonization offensive Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I understand why some people find them offensive Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I support the removal of statues of people involved in the slave trade or colonization by protesters Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I support the removal of statues of people involved in the slave trade or colonization by authorities Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Black history is taught very little in schools. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Overall, the British Empire was a good thing Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

The demolition of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston statue in Bristol earlier this month was one of the most dramatic images to come out of Britain when the Black Lives Matter protests radiated from the United States to countries across the globe. world after George Floyd was killed by the police. in Minneapolis

For a long time a source of local controversy, suddenly the monument, and the like, from London to Oxford to Poole, became the focus of the national debate.

The CNN poll found that blacks are more than twice as likely as whites to say they are offended by the statues of people who were involved in the slave trade or colonization: two-thirds (66%) of blacks they said, although only about a third (30%) of whites did.

And blacks are about twice as likely as whites to support the demolition of such statues, either by protesters or by authorities. Six out of 10 (60%) black people support their expulsion by protesters, while just under three in 10 (28%) white people do. Support is incrementally higher between the two groups for the authorities removing the statues.

Even when asked whether respondents understand why other people might be offended by such monuments, black people are noticeably more likely to say they sympathize: More than 8 in 10 (81%) black people said they understood why others were they would feel that way, compared to just under two-thirds (64%) of whites.

But the differences between black and white perceptions of life in Britain go far beyond vigilance and the symbols of historical oppression.

It's there on film and television.

Blacks are more than twice as likely as whites to say that there is very little representation of blacks in the media: two thirds (67%) of blacks indicate that, compared to a quarter (27%) of whites .

Two-thirds of black Britons say blacks are underrepresented on television and in movies. Black respondents White respondents There is very little representation of blacks in movies and on television. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents There is too much representation of blacks in movies and on television. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents The media in the UK treat black celebrities worse than white celebrities. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I support the television show "Little Britain" and others who are being removed from streaming services for using blackface Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents I support the movie "Gone With the Wind" that was taken off HBO Max for its depiction of slavery Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

Digging deeper into that finding, nearly half (44%) of whites said there was approximately the right amount of black representation in film and television. Only one in six (17%) black people agreed.

Blacks are more than twice as likely as whites to support the elimination of blackface television broadcasting services, as the BBC did this month with the comedy "Little Britain."

And blacks are three times more likely than whites to say that black celebrities are treated worse than white counterparts by the media, a frequent topic of debate around Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a mixed race.

Half (50%) of whites say black celebrities are not treated better or worse by the media than white, while only one in five (21%) black people say that. About half (48%) of black people say that black celebrities are treated worse than their white counterparts, compared to just 16% of white people.

Most black Britons say that BAME people have fewer opportunities to succeed professionally than white people Black respondents White respondents BAME people have fewer opportunities to succeed professionally than white people in the UK. Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Employers are doing very little to promote BAME employees Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

Anti-racism activist Nova Reid said CNN's findings show something that blacks have long known about perceptions of racism in Britain.

“We come from completely different starting points: we as blacks. Racism has been brought to our doorstep. The children did not want to play with us because we look like feces. It's been part of the jargon and dialogue in our families. "

White's well-intentioned efforts to ignore race may make racism more difficult to combat, Reid said.

"Many of my white colleagues have been taught" not to see color. "It has the opposite effect. They become unsophisticated and unable to see discrimination," he said.

He said Britain's unwillingness to speak out about racism makes it worse, citing the example of Doreen Lawrence, who has been campaigning for racial justice since her teenage son Stephen was killed by young white men in 1993.

Lawrence has argued that the breed played a role in the Grenfell Tower fire in London three years ago, which killed 72 people. Black people and other ethnic minorities suffered disproportionately in the high-rise fire.

"Baroness Lawrence spoke about Grenfell and the lack of results and the lack of change, saying that much of it is due to institutionalized racism" and has been attacked for it, Reid said. "We have an unhealthy culture in the UK that calling racism more offensive than racism itself, but she is telling the truth."

"We have an unhealthy culture in the UK that calling racism more offensive than racism itself." Nova Reid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has openly used racial slurs, has acknowledged several times in the past month that there is racism in Britain, and last week announced a new "intergovernmental commission" to analyze racism and discrimination.

But he has been criticized for reportedly appointing his adviser Munira Mirza to head it, as she is on the record for viewing institutional racism as a myth.

And he was criticized in mid-June for saying: "What I really want to do as Prime Minister is change the narrative so that we stop the feeling of victimization and discrimination, eliminate racism and start to have real expectations." of success."

Critics argue that he is underestimating the problem, misleading the "narrative" and the "sense of victimization and discrimination." He has also been criticized for launching another commission and failing to implement the findings of previous reports and consultations on racism and discrimination.

"The UK has a deep problem of institutional racism across the country. It bleeds to death by all the institutions of this nation, "said activist and activist Melz Owusu.

“Racism is also not subtle. It is rather a privilege of not having to be subject to that which makes it seem subtle. That, then, is a form of voluntary ignorance. We need to have a frank and open conversation about what racism really means in this country and only then can we effectively tackle it, "said Owusu, a doctoral student and founder of an initiative called Free Black University, which describes itself as "attractive radical black imagination".

Most Black Britons think the ruling Conservative Party is institutionally racist Black respondents White respondents the Conservative Party is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents the Labor Party is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents the Liberal Democrats they are institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents the Brexit party is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents the Green Party is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents the Scottish National Party is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Plaid Cymru is institutionally racist Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

Black respondents who responded to the CNN poll were significantly more likely than whites to say that the Johnson-led Conservative Party is institutionally racist, although a significant minority of whites agreed: 58% of blacks and 39 % of whites said the party was institutionally racist.

In contrast, about a third of each group believes that the opposition Labor Party is institutionally racist: 31% of blacks and 34% of whites said so.

The Conservative Party did not respond to a request for comment. The Labor Party said it "had put in place measures to rebuild confidence in Labor on the issue of racism," including "a series of internal measures aimed at ensuring that the party embodies the values ​​it represents."

Black and white respondents have exactly opposite views on whether they trust the UK government not to repeat something like the Windrush scandal in 2018. People who had legally come to the country from the Commonwealth between 1948 and 1971, and had no Paperwork to show their right to remain were harassed and sometimes mistakenly imprisoned or deported, although they had the automatic right to remain in Britain.

Most black Britons don't trust the government to avoid another Windrush-type scandal Black respondents White respondents me Do not trust the UK government that something like that would never happen again Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents me trust the UK government that something like that would never happen again Black White BAME BAME excl. Black All respondents Source: CNN / Savanta ComRes Show more

More than half (55%) of white respondents said they were confident that something like this would never happen again, while the same percentage of black respondents said no.

Blacks are almost twice as likely as whites to say that the UK has not done enough to tackle historical racial injustice. Two in three (64%) black people said so, compared to one in three (35%) white people.

About a quarter (27%) of blacks said that the UK had done enough, while more than half (54%) of whites said so. By sharpening the contrast further, blacks are three times more likely than whites to say that the UK "has not done enough" to address historical racial injustice: one third (33%) of blacks said so, while that only one in 10 (11%) whites did so.

Activist Nova Reid has previously seen anti-racism protests that flare, burn and fade before. She hopes that is not what will happen this time.

"The urge feels different," he said. "People have more confidence to speak up and say this is what racism looks like. There are people who want to wake up and see the change. "

“The results are surprising; Blacks are often considerably more dissatisfied with race relations in Britain than other ethnic minorities. " Chris Hopkins, Savanta ComRes

“When things return to normal, when we are out of the running of the bulls, it is easy for this to get in the way. There are people who will fall back into the checkbox exercises, ”said Reid.

She hopes that this anti-racism moment will lead to lasting change.

"It feels like I'm in the mainstream," said Reid. "Humans no longer tolerate it."

British institutions often combine blacks with other minority groups in a category called "BAME", for blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities.

CNN and Savanta ComRes found that black responses tended to differ significantly in the survey from those of other ethnic groups.

"The surprising thing about these findings is how opinions differ among blacks compared to other ethnic minorities. Surveys often combine all BAME groups to give the impression of a homogeneous opinion," said Chris Hopkins, associate director of Savanta ComRes.

"We felt it was important to try to see what differences there were, if any, between different ethnic minority groups," he said. “The results are surprising; It is often the case that blacks are considerably more dissatisfied with race relations in Britain than other ethnic minorities, and while those views may be sharpened by the events of the past few weeks, it highlights the importance that statisticians and survey designers try to avoid falling into the trap of assuming that all BAME groups feel the same way when analyzing the results. "