Great stipulation added to WWE NXT Championship bout on TakeOver: In Your House | Newsdio

This week on WWE NXT, Adam Cole and William Regal had a negotiation on the NXT Championship match at TakeOver: In Your House.

Cole said that when he wins the game, he wants Regal to declare that Velveteen Dream will never have a title shot against Cole again.

William Regal agreed to add that stipulation and said that the match will take place in a unique environment that is worthy of the NXT Championship.

Here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House:

NXT Championship

Adam Cole (Champion) vs. Velvet dream

Tommaso Ciampa against Karrion Kross

NXT Women & # 39; s Championship – Triple Threat

Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

TakeOver: In Your House will air live on Sunday, June 20 on the WWE Network.