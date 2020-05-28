Great stipulation added to WWE NXT Championship bout on TakeOver: In Your House | Newsdio

This week on WWE NXT, Adam Cole and William Regal had a negotiation on the NXT Championship match at TakeOver: In Your House.
Cole said that when he wins the game, he wants Regal to declare that Velveteen Dream will never have a title shot against Cole again.
William Regal agreed to add that stipulation and said that the match will take place in a unique environment that is worthy of the NXT Championship.
Here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House:
NXT Championship
Adam Cole (Champion) vs. Velvet dream
Tommaso Ciampa against Karrion Kross
NXT Women & # 39; s Championship – Triple Threat
Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
TakeOver: In Your House will air live on Sunday, June 20 on the WWE Network.
Will be #NXTChampion @AdamColePro vs. @DreamWWE For him #NXTTitle to #NXTTakeOver: In your house … in a of #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegalis choosing! 👀
Boom. pic.twitter.com/pG0mRTdqJP
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020