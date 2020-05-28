Great world title match set for AEW Fyter Fest | Newsdio

That is a great challenge. Most of the time, the World Title is the most important thing in a wrestling promotion. In theory, being the best fighter in the company should be everyone's goal, making the World Title the most important thing. That's the case at one of the largest wrestling companies in the world right now and now someone new is coming after gold.

AEW may be one of the biggest and biggest wrestling promotions in the world, but it's still a pretty young promotion. Last Saturday's Double or Nothing event was the first anniversary of the company's first show and that means they have a lot to do. That means bringing in new fighters, one of whom is jumping straight into the title scene.

During Saturday's Double or Nothing, Brian Cage made his AEW debut and won the Casino Ladder match, earning himself a future shot at the World Title. This week at Dynamite, it was announced that Cage would receive his title shot against world champion Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest. However, it is not known when or where Fyter Fest will take place. The only description is sometime "this summer".

Cage made an impact. Check out what's waiting at Moxley:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Azqrf7Zw6G4 (/ embed)

Opinion: Now this is interesting. Cage is the kind of unstoppable monster you don't get very often and that Moxley running straight at him could go either way. There comes a point where Moxley beating everyone will be a bit ridiculous. A change of title is not ruled out and Cage could be a fairly dominant champion. However, I'm not sure by any means, and that's what it means to have something good.

What do you think of Cage? Will he win the title? Let us know in the comments below.

