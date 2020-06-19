Greek police arrest a fake doctor, claiming he caused 3 deaths

The man, who has not been named, convinced patients to stop their treatments and use their alternative methods, according to a police statement.

A police spokesperson told CNN that the man would approach people with terminal or advanced stage illnesses.

Three of his patients, ages 14, 16, and 76, subsequently died.

At least 45 people fell for the man's deception, police said. He was arrested in Athens on Tuesday under a warrant for murder, fraud, counterfeiting and drug trafficking and was turned over to prosecutors.

Police said they investigated the man for more than a year and found that he claimed to be a neurologist, a neurosurgeon, and a physical therapist, as well as a U.S.-educated investigator of pediatric surgery and pediatric oncology at a major medical center in Switzerland.

He also pretended to be a member of several well-known Greek families, an executive of the International Committee of the Red Cross, an air force pilot, and part of a US investment fund.

The man promised to treat people with serious illnesses and gave them "substances of unknown origin and chemical composition, without medical indications," police said. Some of the substances contained cannabis, they added.

He accompanied patients to medical examination facilities, or coordinated surgeries, and took large sums of money from them.

In one case, he received at least € 15,000 ($ 16,800), as well as more than € 58,000 from the three patients who died, police said.

They said the man had three accomplices, adding that they are investigating the possible participation of more people.

They seized two air pistols, two knives, doctor's identification stickers, notes on diet programs, herbs, and CDs containing information about patient exams.

Police have called anyone with information about the case to come forward.

On Thursday, Giorgos Patoulis, president of the Athens Medical Association, called for closer monitoring of the authenticity of medical diplomas.

The outrageous crime of the ruthless swindler who exploited patients' pain and endangered even minor human lives is outrageous, "he said.

"The services of the Athens Medical Association are working intensively to verify the diplomas of the members of the Association, despite the fact that some foreign universities do not cooperate."

Patoulis asked patients to be vigilant and reject treatments that do not follow science.

In November 2019, police in Germany arrested a 48-year-old woman accused of causing four deaths after falsifying her medical qualifications. He also allegedly caused eight long-term injuries while working as a medical assistant at a hospital in central Germany.

And in February 2018, a fake doctor in northern India infected at least 33 people with HIV after allegedly using a contaminated needle while treating them.