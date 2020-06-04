Green Arrow Took A Stand Against Police Brutality

Green Arrow He has long been a hero to the people as he has never been shy about sharing his beliefs about the political system and social justice. Oliver Queen has struggled with police brutality and systemic racism, and there may be no better example of his efforts than when confronted by a police officer for using excessive force.

There is nothing new for Green Arrow comics to tackle real life problems in the world. Perhaps, the most famous theme featuring the Emerald Archer is him confronting his buddy Speedy about his heroin addiction. Different iterations of Green Arrow have made him intentionally similar to Robin Hood, as he often brings down the wealthy while helping those who are deprived of their rights. The CW Arrow The series did not fully explore that side of the character, but instead chose to turn him into a Batman clone. In the comics, however, Green Arrow has actively fought against injustice.

In Green Arrow # 12 (2017) by Benjamin Percy and Otto Schmidt, Green Arrow has a mixed reception to the public. When the news interviews people about their thoughts on the DC Comics hero, a police officer shares his disgust at the masked vigilante who breaks the arm of a police officer and causes the destruction of millions of dollars after shooting down the Empire. Express. The officer calls him a criminal. However, people in the community have a different opinion of him. An elderly woman tells the reporter that Green Arrow has protected her and cares about people in the city of Pennytown. Later that night, the same police officer in the interview stops a couple at a police station. In what appears to be a racial profile, the police officer arrests a couple and asks to see the driver's hands. When he fails, the police officer hits him on the ground and hits him to the pulp, while spraying pepper spray on his face. The officer calls the man "filth." It is then that Queen appears and shoots the officer with an arrow.

The Green Arrow warns police not to "tarnish the reputation of those who are really trying to do good." The police tell him that he does not know what he is talking about, and Queen accuses him of abusing his power. The officer launches himself into Green Arrow, but is quickly subdued. The woman in the car records the incident, leading the officer to an administrative permit.

Sadly, we live in a world where police brutality and systemic racism exist and are on full display amid protests across the United States and around the world. Green Arrow He could be a fictional character, but Percy and Schmidt took him back to his roots and forced him to fight for something much bigger than a simple villain of the week: he fought for true justice in his city. The entire issue (and series) is a poignant read that isn't afraid to tackle real-life issues in any meaningful way, it's worth reading.

