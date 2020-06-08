Green Bay Packers Mount Rushmore of All Time: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Green Bay Packers are the third oldest franchise in the NFL, dating back to 1919 as a local club team led by legendary coach Earl Lambeau. The Packers joined the NFL in 1921, where they built a legacy that includes four Super Bowl championships.

Despite financial problems from the start, the Packers dominated from the late 1920s through the 1930s, having captured five NFL championships. Green Bay seemed an unstoppable force until 1946 when the great Don Hutson finally retired. After two years of disturbing records, Lambeau also left.

The Packers went from the most feared team in the league to the most ignored for over a decade, until Vince Lombardi was hired as head coach in 1959. This provided the Packers with a reboot that was so desperately needed. Green Bay finally captured six more NFL championships, three of which were consecutive.

Today, the Packers are among the most winning franchises in the league, with four Super Bowl titles, 10 NFC North division championships, and more than 30 playoff appearances since birth.

But who would be a Mount Rushmore of Packers player? Take a look at the list below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

Don hutson

Don Hutson remains a legend not only for Packers fans but in NFL history as well.

An American from the University of Alabama, Hutson defined the role of catcher in his 11 years with the Packers. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns nine times, receiving yards seven times and receptions eight times, and was named MVP twice.

With Hutson leading the offense, the Packers were the team to beat. During his tenure, Green Bay was able to capture three NFL championships.

BART STARR

A list of all-time players could simply be made up of Green Bay quarterbacks and Bart Starr would undoubtedly top that list.

Starr was selected No. 200 overall in 1956 during Green Bay's descent from the Lambeau era. He would become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history under Lombardi's guidance and was only recently outmatched by Tom Brady and his six rings.

Starr led Green Bay to its first and second (consecutive) Super Bowl titles and helped the Packers win five NFL championships. The four-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

DETROIT LIONS & # 39; ALL RIDING TIME RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

BRETT FAVRE

A list of the greatest packers of all time would not be complete without Brett Favre.

Favre picked up where Starr left off, helping the Packers capture their first Super Bowl championship since Starr in 1997 over the New England Patriots.

11-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro first team, Favre was named MVP three years in a row and led the NFL pass touchdowns four times and yard passes twice. He became a member of the Hall of Fame in 2016.

DENVER BRONCOS & # 39; RUSHMORE ASSEMBLY OF ALL TIME: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

WHITE REGGIE

Unlike the others on this list, White only played six seasons with the Packers, but it was during that time that he became one of the best defensive ends the franchise has ever seen.

White was named to the Pro Bowl each season he played at Green Bay, totaling 13 appearances throughout his NFL career.

He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1998, his last season with the Packers, and helped Favre capture the team's third Super Bowl.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 and his 92nd jersey has been withdrawn by the team.