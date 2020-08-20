greenland’s-ice-sheet-melted-faster-than-ever-before-in-2019,-study-says.-that’s-worrying-news-for-coastal-cities

(Newsdio) Greenland’s ice sheet melted more last year than any year previously recorded, according to a new study, in another sign of the devastating impacts of a warming planet.

The research, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment on Thursday, found that in 2019 Greenland’s ice sheet lost an annual record of 532 billion tons of ice, with 223 billion tons of ice lost during the month of July alone.

To put that in comparison, between 2003 and 2016 the ice sheet lost about 255 billion tons of ice on average — per year.

“We have documented another record loss year for Greenland,” said Ingo Sasgen, a glaciologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research and co-author of the study.

“What this shows is that the ice sheet is not only out of balance but it’s increasingly likely to produce more and more extreme loss years.”