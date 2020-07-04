Greg Gianforte, from Montana, suspends the campaign in person after his wife, fellow executive, attended the event with Kimberly Guilfoyle

On Tuesday, Susan Gianforte and Kristen Juras, running for lieutenant governor, attended an event with Guilfoyle, who tested positive in South Dakota before he was to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore on Friday night. .
"As a precaution and for the health and safety of others, they will be quarantined, tested for COVID-19 and will suspend campaign events in person pending the results of the tests," the spokesperson said.
Gianforte was in Washington, DC, this week during the event while the House was in session, the spokesperson said.
This is Gianforte's second offer for the governor's mansion after losing four years ago to current governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat running for the Senate this year. Gianforte will face Democratic Lt. Governor Mike Cooney in November.
A loyal Trump supporter, Gianforte made national headlines during his 2017 special election to Congress when he was accused of assaulting a journalist. Trump praised Gianforte's behavior at the time and said, "Any man who can do a body shot … he is my man." Gianforte eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.
Gianforte now joins a number of members of Congress who have had to be quarantined in recent months due to having contacted a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, while several members tested positive for themselves. Most recently, Republican Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander announced a 14-day self-quarantine in May after a staff member in his office tested positive.
This story has been updated with additional information.