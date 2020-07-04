Greg Gianforte, from Montana, suspends the campaign in person after his wife, fellow executive, attended the event with Kimberly Guilfoyle

On Tuesday, Susan Gianforte and Kristen Juras, running for lieutenant governor, attended an event with Guilfoyle, who tested positive in South Dakota before he was to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore on Friday night. .

"As a precaution and for the health and safety of others, they will be quarantined, tested for COVID-19 and will suspend campaign events in person pending the results of the tests," the spokesperson said.

Gianforte was in Washington, DC, this week during the event while the House was in session, the spokesperson said.

This is Gianforte's second offer for the governor's mansion after losing four years ago to current governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat running for the Senate this year. Gianforte will face Democratic Lt. Governor Mike Cooney in November.