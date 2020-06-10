Greg Glassman resigns as CEO of Crossfit after controversial tweets about George Floyd

In a statement Tuesday, Glassman said he decided to withdraw after he "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally injured many of its members."
"Those who know me know that my only problem is the chronic disease epidemic," Glassman said. "I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as administrators for CrossFit affiliates around the world. I cannot allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions."

CrossFit has been embroiled in controversy for the past week, first because gym owners said they were appalled that the company did not quickly issue a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or support for black athletes, such as Dozens of corporations were made in the days after George Floyd died. Then on Saturday Glassman posted several controversial tweets referring to Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassman that day criticized a statement by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment calling racism a public health problem by replying "Floyd-19".

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed" and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."

Glassman's tweets pushed Reebok and other brand partners, including gyms, to distance themselves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and withdrew the tweets on Sunday, saying that he and CrossFit "will not tolerate racism."

Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of CrossFit Games.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.," Castro said in a statement. "I hope to do the right thing for affiliates, coaches, athletes and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us."



