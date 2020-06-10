Greg Glassman resigns as CEO of Crossfit after controversial tweets about George Floyd

"Those who know me know that my only problem is the chronic disease epidemic," Glassman said. "I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as administrators for CrossFit affiliates around the world. I cannot allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions."
Glassman that day criticized a statement by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment calling racism a public health problem by replying "Floyd-19".
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed" and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."
Glassman's tweets pushed Reebok and other brand partners, including gyms, to distance themselves from CrossFit. Glassman apologized and withdrew the tweets on Sunday, saying that he and CrossFit "will not tolerate racism."
"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc.," Castro said in a statement. "I hope to do the right thing for affiliates, coaches, athletes and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us."