Greg Gutfeld criticizes Cuomos, de Blasio, Newsom, CNN for making & # 39; The Purge & # 39; a reality

The "The Purge" movies have come true, but blame only those on the left, Greg Gutfeld said Saturday.

"Last week was a victory for chaos, left-wing violence disguised as justice, and the media is being helped in a disguise," Gutfeld said on the "Greg Gutfeld Show."

"I remember dystopian science fiction movies that I used to watch as a child: & # 39; Soylent Green & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Omega Man & # 39 ;, & # 39; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang & # 39; and I wondered: & # 39; How could that happen? Is it caused by overpopulation? Of resources? Cocoa stones? I assumed our society was too rich and resourceful for something like this to happen. I was wrong to say these are strange times. It is like saying that Rome around AD 476 was a strange moment. "

"The Purge" movies and TV series focus on one night a year where there is no law, therefore there are no legal consequences for any crime committed that night.

Gutfeld blamed liberal leaders and the media for allowing the anarchy that resulted after George Floyd's death.

"The Purge" happened and, sorry, Hollywood writers, it didn't come from an autocratic right-wing author, "Gutfeld said. "No, Stephen King, Cher, and anyone else puffing horse tranquilizers behind a gated community that thought Trump was Hitler – was actually on your side."

Gutfeld then listed CNN's Chris Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and California Governor Gavin Newsom as possible villains, along with the liberal CNN news network.

He ripped Cuomo off for saying recently, "Show me where you say the protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful."

"Tell that to the black man who saw his business catch fire or to the immigrant who was dealing with his delicatessen," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld also criticized Cuomo's brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for defending rioters and looters.

"So when New York implodes, its governor thinks the biggest problem is people seeing the implosion, death, mayhem, desecration of Mr. Floyd's memory, like this video of David Dorn, a police chief 77-year-old retiree who bled to death after looters shot him. Sorry, I was referring to peaceful protesters, "Gutfeld said.

"Please don't look because they could blur the lines between peaceful protests and looters. But who is blurring the lines? They are the ones who accuse you of denigrating the protesters when they are asking for help to stop the violence."

"And that allows cities to burn," he said, "because it makes it impossible to stop the mafia if you continue to deny that it exists."