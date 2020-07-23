Greg Gutfeld in a social media study: "The people who use social media the most are the worst people in the universe"

Greg Gutfeld took to social media on Wednesday after a new study finds that the "heaviest users" of Facebook and Snapchat tend to be more "cruel" than people in the real world.

"True, the people who use social media the most are the worst people in the universe. A new study tracking the use of Snapchat and Facebook found that heavier users tend to enjoy teasing and embarrassing other people and are motivated by cruelty and personal gain. " Gutfeld said in "The Five". "It sounds good. When I leave social media, I rarely feel better than when I got into it. Maybe it's because not only do we encounter chills more frequently there, but we can't control encounters either."

The Michigan State University and California State University Fullerton study tracked the use of 472 college students, ages 18-24, on the platforms.

Gutfeld analyzed the positive aspect of the study and said that "the outside world is indeed a better place than the network."

"But overall, everyone is better here than online," Gutfeld said, shooting at Portland, which continues to deal with violent protests. "Also, many more wear clothes. It doesn't do us good to think that Twitter reflects planet Earth."

The co-host criticized politicians and members of the media for using Twitter as a reflection of how society feels.

"Politicians see Twitter as an instant poll. If they see extremism online, they move there. Twitter becomes their GPS … The media does the same thing," Gutfeld said. "It is the complete earnings model for the New York Times. Today's tweet about a pink-haired walnut becomes tomorrow's editorial. And young minds are more affected by the opinions of online strangers than their loving parents." .

Gutfeld reflected on the results of the study, speculating that it has had an impact on the current unrest in the United States.

"Perhaps this is why so many young, unstable, and unemployed adults find joy in destroying property, communities, careers, lives, and ultimately themselves. They take drugs. They gain an advantage online. Then on the street, they write. acts of vandalism and arson. "Gutfeld said. "Of course, suggesting that you should avoid social media doesn't mean it will prevent you from shutting it down. It doesn't make the mob go away. If everyone else, including your employer, takes you seriously until it stops, we're totally screwed."