Greg Gutfeld says Democrat-run cities should solve their own problems: "Let the mob" rule them

How should President Trump solve the problem of unrest and lawlessness in many of America's great cities? You should simply let liberal leaders take care of the problem alone, Greg Gutfeld said Saturday.

Gutfeld also tore the media apart, calling them hypocrites.

"So why are all crimes suddenly legal in a protest? And what happens when you give in to protesters? The crimes only get worse. It is as if you gave three drugs to a drug addict. Any attempt at communication is seen as weakness. which in the mafia, "Gutfeld said on" The Greg Gutfeld Show. "

"So the question remains: what do you do now in the face of violence? The [liberals] in the media want the feds to do nothing, even when city leaders don't do anything either. Everyone thinks the best thing is not to do. nothing – except that nothing against crime will mean more crime. "

"Maybe then companies and citizens will speak up to save their city. Or maybe not," Gutfeld said. "That Portland be the first American city in history to be plundered by a roving gang of angry teens, if that's what voters want."

Gutfeld added that the media has been covering Democrats.

"Just because the Democrats have set themselves on fire doesn't mean we have to pay to put it out. Meanwhile, the media will continue to dismiss these events of the Portland mayhem to the Chicago bloodshed as simply local problems."

"Why? Could it be that the press calls them local problems, because calling them national problems forces the national media to do their job," Gutfeld said. "It is stunning hypocrisy. An ugly moment of police brutality is a global problem, but two months of solid unrest? Local problem. A local problem is defined as a story that the media does not want you to see."

The host blamed the media for the violence

"Meanwhile, the shootings in Chicago continue to increase as other Democratic strongholds struggle to contain the illegality. And yet the media is moving its cameras away from the carnage," Gutfeld said. "Weird. In the old days, the press catchphrase was, 'If it bleeds, drive.' That changed, perhaps because we found out who is most responsible for all this new bloodshed. It's them."