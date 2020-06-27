Greg Stube: Soldiers and suicide: this is what my own wounds taught me on the battlefield

In an effort to end veteran suicide, President Trump launched his plan designed to unite federal agencies with state and local governments to focus on an issue that he says is costing us "20 service members and veterans per day".

I applaud President Trump for this and would like to add a little perspective to this national conversation, as too often we only accept a misunderstanding that makes it difficult to honestly address this issue.

While in the military, suicide was something I never understood or considered. It baffled me; that is, until I went to bed in a hospital burn unit after being seriously injured on the battlefield.

I'd be lying if I said I never wanted death. I was horribly injured, which suddenly took me out of the race, the role and identity that made me whole.

I never imagined how much it would hurt to involuntarily lose my ability and identity. I loved being a green beret and was not prepared to lose that identity.

Then came a long and difficult road of surgery, therapy, and learning to walk again. After considering myself a guardian of freedom for so long, it pained me so much that I couldn't take care of myself for so long. And I had it easy. Many have paid the final price.

For more than two decades, the military had taught me how to turn the switch on ready, unconditionally. When that was over, I was stuck with a switch still stuck in the on position. As difficult as it has been for me, I sometimes break a sweat when I consider how many of our younger veterans have to make this transition with far less life experience than I had at the time.

Soldiers like to say that any kind of home life is easy after combat. That is a lie; in fact, it can be devious when problems keep coming. Family, relationships, and financial problems are enough to ruin people who would otherwise have an easy life. When this happens to a veteran who struggles for a sense of purpose after being hurt in war, he may give in to despair.

Hope comes with rebuilding a useful and positive identity. This is difficult, since the solution depends on each individual.

Once I started adding up the veterans I knew who committed suicide. I soon had to stop imagining their faces, as there are so many.

Each of these individual stories of lost veterans is complicated, but through personal experience and meeting so many, I would like to dispel the myth that they are going through something that the rest of us cannot understand. Reaching that conclusion actually creates a dead end that cannot be saved, even by spouses. And it is dishonest.

Sure, a civilian who has never been to war will not know the smell, taste, and feel of battle and death in that dreadful way. It is true. But everyone suffers. Many people see tragic things that they cannot erase from their memories; Still, they cannot explain these things exactly so that someone else can see and feel them fully, but this does not mean that others cannot relate.

This is fundamental because I have discovered time and again that what saves lives is to develop a new purpose, built on a remodeled and positive identity. Conversely, playing the victim, something that veterans are really encouraged to do in this society, is not good for anyone, let alone all veterans. Empathy is important, but after a while treating them as if their identity was that of their wounds is detrimental and, in fact, can prevent them from healing psychologically.

Hope comes with rebuilding a useful and positive identity. This is difficult, since the solution depends on each individual. But we can all help them get there by realizing that we can relate to them as human beings. Our government agencies, when trying to help you psychologically, need to help you find a new purpose as parents, in a new career, and more.

Right now we are losing many of these veterans as they get caught between the chapters of their great stories. We need to help them see the great stories they are living, not just a chapter that could have tragically ended.

