Gregg Jarrett: Christopher Steele's secret source for anti-Trump dossier finally exposed

The fabulist behind the infamous and discredited anti-Trump dossier has finally been exposed. His name is Igor Danchenko.

He is not a mysterious Russian agent operating in the bowels of the Kremlin. Danchenko is a Ukrainian-born resident of the United States who worked as a senior research analyst for the liberal Washington, D.C. think tank, Brookings Institution.

When the record was invented in 2016, the Brookings president was Strobe Talbott, a longtime friend and ally of Hillary Clinton. His campaign provided the cash for the fake document that was composed by former British spy Christopher Steele.

REP. NUNS IN SECRET SOURCE FOR ANTI-TRUMP STEEL DOSSIER: & # 39; EXTENDED OUR INVESTIGATION & # 39; AT THE INSTITUTE OF BROKERS

Talbott helped fuel the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. But it was Danchenko who provided Steele with most of the false stories contained in the file.

Danchenko's identity, hidden by the FBI for three and a half years, was discovered by intelligent cybercriminals and later confirmed by his lawyer.

Just four days after Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, FBI agents interviewed Danchenko during three successive sessions. A summary of their findings, but with Danchenko's name redacted, it was recently declassified and released to the public.

The surprising 56-page report revealed how Danchenko's allegations that Trump colluded with Moscow were false and fictitious. However, the office kept this information carefully hidden.

Instead of revealing the truth and ending the president's investigation, then-FBI Director James Comey escalated the case. Once fired, he stole government documents and leaked them to the media for the purpose of triggering the 22-month investigation by Special Adviser Robert Mueller, which ultimately concluded that there was no evidence of a collusion conspiracy.

Make no mistake: It was the dossier that fueled much of the FBI's witch-hunt collusion, as well as orders to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page. At first, the FBI ruled out other scant evidence, such as campaign aide George Papadopoulos, upon hearing the rumor that the Russians had obtained the deleted Clinton emails.

Although Papadopoulos made a plea to lie to the FBI, spreading rumors is not a crime. He had no direct contact with Russian operatives. With the help of an undercover agent, the office realized that Papadopoulos was innocent and that this avenue of collusion was a dead end.

The recently declassified FBI report explaining how Danchenko served as Steele's "sub-source" for almost all of the dossier's preposterous fables is a warning example of how conjecture and lies based on multiple rumors can take on a life of their own and have a presidency. hostage.

In March 2016, Steele recruited and paid Danchenko to unearth Trump. The Brookings researcher / analyst seemed desperate for money. He told FBI agents that "he felt he had to report something to Steele" to justify the monthly salary he was receiving (page 12 of the FBI report). So, he trafficked gossip to keep paychecks. The facts and the truth were irrelevant.

In phone calls and voice communications via Skype, Danchenko spoke to a handful of people he knew in Russia and others he described as "random partners" (p38). Some were friends of the bar with whom "I would drink a lot" (p17).

They exchanged fairy tales about Trump. It was nothing more than chatter and nonsense: a man told a man who told me that someone connected to Trump could have done such and such. You get the picture. It was not reliable intelligence; it was scandalous garbage derived from "speculation and open secrets" (p30).

Danchenko insisted that he told Steele that his information was only "rumor and speculation and that he had been unable to confirm the story" (p39). According to the Justice Department Inspector General, Danchenko said Steele "erroneously expressed or exaggerated" the rumor he provided.

For example, Danchenko claimed that he spoke to staff at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow about the salacious history of Trump involved in sexual irregularities inside a hotel room. The staff "laughed" (p39). But Steele didn't care, he was determined to use it against Trump.

More from Opinion

He included the sordid tale in his dossier and then sold it to both the FBI and the media to destroy Trump, whom he certainly detested. Steele confided to Justice Department official Bruce Ohr that he was "desperate" to stop Trump.

Of course, the mainstream liberal media were more than happy to appropriate Steele-Danchenko trash. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC treated it as a gospel without trying to confirm the accuracy or veracity of any of the ridiculous allegations. It should have been obvious to any responsible journalist that the outlandish claims were improvised by someone in order to discredit Trump.

Anyone with half a brain who actually read the dossier when BuzzFeed published it on January 10, 2017 immediately knew it was a work of fiction. It reads like a horribly written spy novel. It was really laughable. In my 2018 book, "Russia's Hoax", I wondered how someone with a modicum of intelligence could take it seriously:

At first glance, the dossier was an absurd collection of wild rumors, innuendoes, assumptions, and speculation. At least one part contained demonstrably false statements. In its entirety, the set of documents incorporated not a bit of direct evidence. Instead, it relied solely on multiple rumor reports from inherently unreliable sources in Russia who were, in particular, experts in lies and disinformation. "

It should come as no surprise that Danchenko worked for the Brookings Institution (an article he publishes is still on his website) at the time Strobe Talbott was president. Talbott, a loyal Clinton loyalist, wrote a frantic column asserting with certainty: "We already know that the Kremlin helped put Trump in the White House and interpreted him as an asshole … Trump has been colluding with a Russia hostile to throughout his presidency. "

I haven't seen Talbott's retraction or apology since Mueller's report came out, nor do I expect one. He has a lot to answer for, including his own contacts with Steele.

It turns out that Talbott's brother-in-law is Clinton's sycophantic Cody Shearer, who created what became known as the "second file." Surprisingly, it echoed several of the identical fantastic allegations as Steele-Danchenko's original dossier, equally without evidence or corroboration.

In my latest book, "Witch Hunt," I explained how "some of Shearer's allegations against Trump were transcribed in Steele's latest memoranda, which were later passed on to the FBI." Thus, the Clinton campaign not only commissioned the record, but its allies contributed to its content.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The FBI knew all of this, but continued to insist that Steele was trustworthy and that the record was credible, even in the face of incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. The office scrupulously kept its secret knowing full well that the disclosure would ruin public confidence in the FBI.

Attorney General William Barr and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe should be commended for having the courage to declassify documents that have exposed the FBI's malfeasance and embezzlement.

Did senior FBI officials commit crimes? In my opinion, yes. The laws were perverted or ignored. Law enforcement officers became lawbreakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When powerful forces in government abuse their positions of trust to subvert the legal process, democracy is threatened. Reverence for the rule of law is lost.

Now it is up to US Attorney John Durham to hold corrupt people accountable with criminal charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY GREGG JARRETT