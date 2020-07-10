Gregg Jarrett: Dishonest Anti-Flynn Judge Biased Exceeds Authority By Refusing To Dismiss Negligence Charges

Legendary criminal defense attorney Clarence Darrow once observed: "There is no such thing as justice, in or out of court." Federal District Judge Emmett Sullivan has shown that Darrow is right.

Sullivan, who presides over what the Justice Department now admits was the unlawful prosecution of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, refuses to dismiss the case despite a pending order from a higher court to do so.

Sullivan seems determined to send an innocent man to jail: evidence and the law will be condemned. Judges like Sullivan led Darrow to conclude that the illusory search for justice in an American courtroom is "horrible business."

Exhibit A in support of Darrow's thesis is Sullivan's latest illegal action. Having been ordered last month by a three-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to dismiss the charge of false statements against Flynn, a retired three-star Army general, Sullivan continues challenging the superior court.

On Thursday, through his attorney Beth Wilkinson, Sullivan filed a petition demanding that the entire appeals court re-examine the matter in what is known as an "en banc" review.

Sullivan has no legal right to make such a request. Under the law, you have no right to protest the original order and seek a new hearing.

In our justice system, the right of review extends only to the litigants themselves: defendants, plaintiffs, and, in certain circumstances, prosecutors. This is well established.

Judges, who are supposed to be neutral arbitrators, cannot challenge anything from a higher court. But Sullivan has proven to be anything but neutral. His biased behavior and his demonstrated animosity towards Flynn is a disgrace to the bench.

Federal courts have consistently held that "it is incorrect in the procedure for a district judge to make an appearance on appeal … either as a party, intervenor, or amicus." (Ligon v. New York City, 736, F.3d 166, 2013). This is so because "a district judge has no legal interest in a case or its outcome, and consequently suffers no legal harm."

In other words, the role of a judge is to dispense due process, not receive it. A judge serves as a selfless judge, not as an interested party.

The only time a judge can appear during an appeal is if the superior court invites or orders the judge to do so. The full circuit court has not done this.

Flynn has been the victim of a shameful injustice.

Sullivan is now insinuating himself further into the appeal process, which only underscores his obvious lack of impartiality. He has abdicated his ethical responsibilities to comply with the law and decide cases fairly, without favors or prejudices.

Sullivan's new challenge of a superior court order is a bold affront to the judicial authority. As explained by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the USA In another case: “In the framework of the federal judicial system, the district court must follow and implement our decisions in the same way that we are required to comply with the oath and the duty to comply with the decisions and mandates of the Supreme Court of the United States. "(Real v. Yagman, 484 US 963, 108 S.Ct.450, 98 L.Ed.2d 390, 1987).

With no legal right to challenge the existing DC Circuit Court order, Sullivan must comply.

The case against Michael Flynn should never have been brought by Special Adviser Robert Mueller's team of partisan prosecutors. Flynn did not commit crimes.

The FBI under then Director James Comey had no legal or legitimate reason to even interview Flynn.

Recently released exculpatory documents, deliberately hidden by unscrupulous prosecutors, show that Flynn was deceived and charged with false accusations. Then, under a torrent of threats and coercion (as well as bad advice from his previous conflicting attorney), Flynn was forced to plead guilty. The registry is full of evidence.

None of this seems to matter to Sullivan. Rather than punish the disheartened government actors who made up the case against Flynn, Sullivan proposed that he could fabricate a new charge of contempt for perjury against the accused.

Why? Because Flynn had the temerity to proclaim his innocence and try to withdraw his plea.

Sullivan represents the antithesis of an objective and honorable jurist. He is a dishonest judge with an agenda.

By unilaterally pursuing a case that prosecutors decided to drop, Sullivan usurped the power of the executive branch of government and openly violated the separation of powers. Sullivan now wants a "recidivism" in the hearing he previously lost.

On Friday, the circuit court gave Flynn's attorneys 10 days to respond to Sullivan's request for a new hearing and also gave the Justice Department the right to file a report if it so wishes. Both will argue that Sullivan has exceeded his authority and that his petition lacks a procedural basis recognized by law.

In the end, the DC Circuit Court should reject Sullivan's offer for a new hearing, were it not for another reason that he had no right to request it. Then you must issue a supplemental order that gives Sullivan five days to comply with his initial directive to dismiss the case.

If the judge continues to obstruct the appeals court, he must be dismissed and / or face proceedings for his own removal.

Flynn has been the victim of a shameful injustice at the hands of the Comey Confederates and Mueller's unprincipled set of prosecutors. The damage has been compounded by Sullivan's contumacy.

While judges are obligated to respect the law, Sullivan seems to despise it. Their continued presence on the bench only serves to undermine confidence in our justice system and fidelity to the rule of law.

