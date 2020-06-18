Gregg Jarrett: Michael Flynn's prosecution is a shameful injustice: charges against him should be dropped

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty, so he must be guilty. This is the canard repeated endlessly by the crowd of Flynn critics on social media and among so-called elite journalists.

The New York Times editorial board proclaimed this obtuse reasoning when it published the following headline: "Don't forget, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty. Twice."

In a printed predicate of the editorial, the Times boasts that its opinion journalists are "informed by experience and investigation." Is that so? So why didn't the Times bother to mention that approximately 20 percent of the exonerated defendants in the United States have pleaded guilty?

The answer is quite simple. The New York Times is so buoyed by its own liberal bias that it is blind to such trivial matters as facts, truth, and innocence. Anyone associated with President Trump must be guilty of something, or that is what the Gray Lady would have her readers believe.

The 20 percent figure comes from the National Exoneration Registry, which meticulously tracks defendants who have been falsely accused and / or wrongfully convicted since 1989. Among 2,551 known exemptions, more than 500 have pleaded guilty. Like the Flynn case, false pleas were often coerced under threat by ruthless and dishonest law enforcement.

This piece of information ignored by the Times is one of many gems that can be found in the well-reasoned report released Wednesday by attorneys for Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, as he seeks to withdraw his guilty plea to the charges. lying during an FBI interview about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US. USA

The Justice Department also filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Flynn. Incredibly, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan has signaled that he is reluctant to grant the motion.

The Justice Department decided to drop the Flynn case when it discovered heinous misconduct by the original prosecutors who suppressed extraordinary exculpatory evidence of Flynn's innocence.

"It is evident that crucial facts were denied to General Flynn in violation of Brady v. Maryland (373 US 83, 1963), and unfair pressure was applied to compel his guilty plea," according to Flynn's writing (page 17). All of this was deliberately concealed from the court, although the judge does not seem bothered by it.

Under the law, Sullivan cannot conduct an inquisition on the decision-making or the underlying reasons for the motion to dismiss. You can permissibly review the reasons put forth by the Justice Department in its 20-page report backed by 86 pages of newly discovered evidence. But even if Sullivan disagrees with those reasons and believes they are reckless or wrong, he is constitutionally powerless to compel the government to proceed with his prosecution.

The decision to press charges or withdraw them is solely a function of the executive branch. It cannot be revoked by the judiciary without violating the constitutional separation of powers. Sullivan has no authority to pursue the case on his own.

However, Sullivan appears to be under the mistaken impression that once a guilty plea has been filed, the case is closed and the sentence must proceed. The defense brief cites no less than 32 federal court cases in which dismissals have been granted during sentencing or after sentencing.

The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (Rule 11d) give the accused the absolute right to move to change his statement. However, Sullivan has now indicated that he can charge Flynn with perjury contempt of court for exercising his legal right. In essence, the judge wants to punish an innocent defendant for having the audacity to affirm his real innocence.

Have any of the more than 500 innocent defendants who pleaded guilty falsely to being prosecuted for perjury? Of course, no. It would be a bastardization of justice to do so. But Sullivan doesn't care. He seems determined to punish a defendant for a crime he did not commit because he previously pleaded guilty under duress.

This brings us to the full circle of relentless reminders from the left-wing media that Flynn must be guilty because he originally pleaded guilty. His lawyers argue a sad but indelible truth about prosecutions: "Unfortunately, our & # 39; justice & # 39; system has become such a powerful conviction machine that innocent people are regularly forced to & # 39; confess & # 39; the fault that they do not already have to allege crimes that they did not commit. "

Judge Jed S. Rakoff, United States Chief District Judge. USA In New York, he published a wise and critical analysis of wrongly-induced guilty pleas for The New York Review of Books that has been reliably cited by legal experts.

Rakoff explained how prosecutors have all the power and often employ unilateral (i.e. unfair) tactics during secret closed-door negotiations. Rakoff concluded: "The prosecution's plea bargaining system, by creating such inordinate pressure to enter plea negotiations, appears to have led a significant number of defendants to plead guilty to crimes they never actually committed." .

Michael Flynn is one of those victims. The evidence of his innocence was hidden from him for years. Unscrupulous prosecutors threatened to indict his son unless the father made a plea. They crushed him financially while trying to defend himself. With mounting legal bills, he was forced to sell his home. Eventually she gave up under intense emotional stress and monetary pressures.

None of this seems to matter to either Judge Sullivan or the biased media. For them, the end justifies the means, even if the end constitutes a shameful injustice.

