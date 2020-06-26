Gregts Williams of Jets shows his support for Jamal Adams discontent: "He turned his back"

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was optimistic Thursday that the team and safety star Jamal Adams can stay together this season.

Adams has asked for a Jets trade, but Williams said he still hopes Adams will be a member of his defense.

"Never, never mess with a guy's contract, but I'm turning my back on that kind of thing," Williams told reporters on a conference call. "He has to fix all that, so now, boom, go back to our environment and now we are ready to roll." He knows."

The 24-year-old All-Pro safety player has been looking for a Jets contract extension throughout the offseason. While Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he wants Adams to be a "Jet for life," he has shown no urgency to extend Adams, who has two years remaining on his deal. That has prompted Adams to request an exchange.

Adams and his agents may want to take Williams to a trading session because he was effusive in his praise.

"I think his world," said Williams. "I had the opportunity to train a lot of really good players, some who are already in the Hall of Fame and many others who are going to enter the Hall of Fame." You will have a legitimate chance, stay healthy, to be one of those guys later that we will all talk about.

"The most important thing with him is that he is a very, very good football player."

Williams said she learned a long time ago not to get involved in contract negotiations and to leave that in the main office. Williams said she supports Adams and hopes to train him soon.

"You have to manage your contract," Williams said. "He's going to do all those kinds of things. He's doing those things. We always have to have the next man's philosophy. I hope everything works out. I love training him and I have his back to him."

Williams highlighted Adams' versatility and said he has the ability to be a safety, a linebacker, an edge rusher and a stop stop. He said a play Adams made in Jacksonville last year was one of the best plays he has ever seen. Adams chased running back Leonard Fournette down after a 66-yard gain, avoiding a touchdown.

Regarding Adams' request for change, Williams said he was "sensible" when he found out.

“I want him to feel good about being here. I want him to feel good about everything that is happening, "he said." He knows that when he walks through the doors and within the white lines with us, there is an outstanding chemistry. "I've been through this before with other players. You can't get too emotional. I can't. I have to keep balanced on that and just know that I can't wait to get a chance to train him again. "

Defensive coach Dennard Wilson, who has coached Adams since joining the Jets in 2017, said he believes Adams will be able to leave the contract dispute behind once he enters the driving range.

"Don't flinch," said Wilson. "I don't care if he comes back and has distractions."