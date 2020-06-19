Grenell destroys Bolton, claims that the former security adviser & # 39; saved salacious stories to sell books & # 39;

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said Thursday in "The Ingraham Angle" that former National Security Adviser John Bolton saved "salacious stories" to sell copies of his upcoming memoirs from the Trump administration.

Grenell, also a former United States ambassador to Germany, told host Laura Ingraham that Bolton "led an NSC [National Security Council] that leaked like crazy. Everything that happened leaked from the NSC. Isn't that surprising that somehow all these stories didn't happen? Didn't it drip when everything else was dripping?

"I have to say that everyone should be concerned about someone who is unwilling to testify under oath, but who is willing to speak under a book deal," added Grenell. "And for me, this is exactly what is happening. They saved salacious stories to sell books."

"There is no other explanation for this," he continued, "because clearly this is not President Trump that we know, and we had all kinds of signs that John Bolton was going to go his own way anyway."

In his book "The Room Where It Happened," due out next week, Bolton accuses Trump of regularly giving "personal favors to dictators he liked," supported the construction of additional concentration camps in China, and asked the president of there: Xi Jinping, to help him in the 2020 elections by buying more American agricultural products.

Grenell recognized Ingraham that he had a specific problem with Bolton on an issue close to Grenell's heart.

"When it comes to Kosovo and Serbia," said Grenell, a special envoy for negotiations between the Balkan states. "We are having those two together in the White House next Saturday to talk about a historic move and a deal. And yet I am constantly fighting over this rumor about the land swaps between the two."

"And that's not Trump's policy," he added, "but when you dig deeper, both sides say, 'Well, that's what John Bolton said.'

"So I am fighting all the rumors that persisted because Bolton was following his own policy rather than President Trump's policy," added Grennell.

Returning to a favorite topic, Grenell said that the conflict between Bolton and Trump is a microcosm of the conflict between Washington, DC and the rest of the United States.

"I think what you have to do is that when you sign up to work for a president like President Trump, who is a disruptor, who is from abroad, who wants to change Washington, you cannot be someone like John Bolton, who lives in Washington, DC, whose career is Washington, DC, who wants to return to Washington, DC and earn all his money in Washington, DC, "said Grenell.

"This is no longer a fight between Republicans versus Democrats. This is Washington, DC's fight against the rest of the United States."

