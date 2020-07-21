Greta Thunberg to donate $ 114,000 to fight coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon

This week Thunberg won the first ever Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation of Portugal, for his environmental activism. in a Twitter video In accepting the honor, she said the winning prize was "more money than [she] can even begin to imagine."

So he's giving away the money. Through his eponymous foundation, Thunberg said he will donate $ 114,000 to SOS Amazônia, an environmental organization that works to protect the rain forest and also works to combat the pandemic in the indigenous territories of the Amazon through access to basic hygiene kits. , food and health.

The 17-year-old Swede will also donate $ 114,000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation, which aims to make ecocide or destroying the environment an international crime.

Thunberg will donate the rest of the prize money through his foundation to causes that "help people on the front lines affected by the climate crisis and the ecological crisis, especially in the global South," he said in his Twitter announcement.