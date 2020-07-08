Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, calls for a & # 39; masking campaign & # 39; amid increased coronavirus





"It behooves us all to mask ourselves, from the White House to the state house, everywhere," Whitmer said. "We are seeing how this unfolds across the country. We have to do our part to make sure that doesn't happen."

The Democrat is the latest elected official to call for a nationwide push for the use of masks amid a national surge in the virus. New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy said in an interview with NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday that wearing a mask should be a "national requirement," and even lawmakers within President Donald Trump's own party have emphasized Recently the importance of Americans wearing masks. Although he continues to give them up publicly and refuses to encourage his followers to do so.

Whitmer told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" that the measure would not only save lives but also help the struggling economy recover from the negative impact of the virus.

"I would like a national masking campaign. I think if everyone supported this, it's a simple and cost-effective thing we could do to really mitigate the spread," said Whitmer. "But the symbols that come from the most important matter and change behavior. If we can remove the policy of wearing masks, we can save many lives and in doing so we save the pain, the economic pain, that we are feeling around the world." this country."

White House officials are discussing taking a more active role in encouraging the masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. After appearing in a series of events without social distancing and where masks were scarce, the Trump campaign said Sunday that it would host a campaign rally in New Hampshire where attendees will receive "a face mask that they are recommended to wear." However, Trump's willingness to personally change the subject is far from clear. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously parted ways with Trump and encouraged others to wear a mask, doubled over during a press conference in Kentucky on Tuesday. McConnell thanked people at the press conference for wearing masks and said it is the "most effective thing" Americans can do to protect each other. "The coronavirus challenge is not over. The most effective thing we can do not only to protect ourselves but also to protect others is not complicated, wearing a mask," said the Kentucky Republican. "Clearly, in certain parts of the country, people thought that it was all over, that it was time to return to full normalcy and that everything would be fine. Well, it's not over." When asked what he thought about people not wearing masks in Trump's recent re-election campaign, McConnell said, "Yes, I don't agree with that." "Look, until we get a vaccine, this is not going to go away. We are not going to wave a magic wand, it is going to go away," he said. "So the question is what can we all do between now and a vaccine? Put on a mask … also consider social distancing." Whitmer also said Tuesday that "mixed messages that occurred at the federal level" could be one reason why many young people seem to ignore public health guidelines to limit the spread of the deadly disease. In Diamond Lake, Michigan, over the holiday weekend of July 4, a large group of unmasked people were caught on video at a crowded party, despite warnings from health officials that such gatherings would likely lead to an increase in coronavirus cases. "The fact is, each of those people can carry Covid-19 and many of them may be unknowing. And that's the inherent danger right now," Whitmer said. Last week, Whitmer banned indoor bar service in most of lower Michigan "after recent bar-related outbreaks." Health officials also announced last week that at least 152 cases of coronavirus were linked to a bar in East Lansing. There are more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, and more than 130,000 people have died, according to a count on Tuesday morning by Johns Hopkins University. This story has been updated with comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Pamela Brown and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.