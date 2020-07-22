Grilled cheese takes over TikTok, social networks

This gives a new meaning to "grilled cheese".

Users of the TikTok video sharing platform are sharing their thoughts on the latest food trend, grilled cheese, and it's a smoke sensation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the videos of people trying to make the salty sauce, line up your ingredients in an aluminum skillet before placing them on the hot grill. Although the variety of additions to the sauce varies, some use beef, while others omit it and instead amplify the flavor with chorizo ​​or keep it vegetarian, there is always one ingredient that cannot be omitted: cheese and plenty.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

However, regardless of the ingredients chosen, the method remains the same: on a grill, let the covered creation cook for about 15 minutes, then stir. After that, leave the sauce there until it is completely melted; The exact time was not shared. Once you're done, TikTok claims you will be left with a cheesy, smoky sauce for a party, meaning a social distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TikTok is no stranger to testing food trends. More recently, the creation of the day on the platform was frog bread, which is exactly what it looks like: frog-shaped bread that is then baked.