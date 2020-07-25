Grimes begs Elon Musk to 'turn off his phone' after the CEO tweets & # 39; the pronouns suck & # 39;

Grimes recently implored teammate Elon Musk to turn off his cell phone after Tesla's CEO tweeted that he believes "pronouns suck. "

The 32-year-old singer turned to Twitter after fans began tagging her under Musk's controversial tweet. Many believe it is the way the tycoon says he does not respect individual pronoun choices, particularly those of members of the LGBTQ + community. The 49-year-old father of seven has not yet cleared up the tweet, but the implication was shocking enough for Grimes to call his billionaire partner.

"I love you, but please turn off your phone or give me a dall [sic]," the new mother wrote in a deleted tweet. "I can't bear the hate. Please put this down. I know this is not your heart. "

Musk also tweeted. "Twitter sucks", Which was met with much less fanfare.

Grimes and Musk announced the birth of their son, X AE A-XII, in May.