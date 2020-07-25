Grimes scolds his partner Elon Musk for a controversial tweet: "I can't support hate"

Grimes wowed fans on Friday by calling his partner, Elon Musk, for a controversial tweet.

The drama unfolded on Friday night when Tesla's CEO tweeted "Pronouns Suck" without any additional context. Grimes, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, found the tweet offensive and scolded Musk.

"I love you, but please turn off your phone or give me a dall (sic). I can't bear the hatred. Please stop this. I know this is not your heart," he reportedly replied.

Musk followed in a second written tweet, "Twitter sucks."

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, has 1 million followers on Twitter. He subsequently deleted the tweet, but several fans quickly took a screenshot of the social media dispute before it was removed.

Although it's unclear what prompted Musk to write the tweet, several fans assumed he was referring to gender-neutral pronouns. A large number of Twitter users who reacted to the drama were confused as to why Grimes chose to reply on Twitter.

"I imagine Elon and Grimes are in the same house and Elon has closed the door of the child's room to tweet about pronouns, so Grimes had to do that on the Internet," wrote one user.

Another fan hypothesized that Musk "made (Grimes) delete the tweet."

"Elon, you still have your pronouns on Twitter. You are totally embarrassing your girlfriend Grimes. Why don't you have empathy for anyone? Does that only happen when you become a billionaire and can no longer relate to anyone?" wrote another

"So we agree that Elon took Grimes's phone and deleted that tweet in his right," questioned another.

The Grimes and Musk Twitter debate comes just days after the SpaceX CEO voiced support for Kanye West's presidential campaign. He later defended West's outburst on Twitter earlier in the week, alleging that he spoke to West and that he appeared to be "fine," according to reports.

Musk is not the first to criticize for expressing seemingly transphobic beliefs online. The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling came under fire last month after she shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equitable post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people." The author scoffed at the use of the phrase "menstruating people", suggesting that the title should have used the less inclusive term "women".

Fans are now wondering if Grimes and Musk are happy or not. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May. It was perhaps one of the most talked about baby arrivals of 2020, as the little boy's unique nickname, X AE A-XII, left fans scratching his head.

The couple initially announced that their son's name was X Æ A-12, but a birth certificate confirmed that they had to replace the number 12 with Roman numerals to be legal in the state of California.

Grimes also shared the name pronounced "Ex – Eye". In an interview with Bloomberg, the hitmaker also revealed that he had already nicknamed his new bundle of joy "Little X".