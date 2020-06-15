Grizzlies' Ja Morant asks Kentucky judge to remove Robert E. Lee memorial

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant asked a Kentucky judge in a letter Thursday to remove a Confederate monument honoring Robert E. Lee.

Lee's monument is located in Murray. Morant attended Murray State before he decided to become a professional.

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY WOMEN & # 39; S BASKETBALL PLAYER TRANSFERRING ON LEADERS & # 39; RACIAL INSENSITIVITIES& # 39;

"Murray felt like a second home from the moment I entered campus and became part of the Murray state community," Morant wrote to a Calloway County judge. "As a young black man, I cannot emphasize enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know that the city still honors a Confederate war general who defends white supremacy and hatred."

He added: “Given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, action is needed now. We cannot change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism. "

NBA STARS EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING AGAIN ENTERTAINING US.

Morant is in his first season with the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be part of the 22-team restart in Florida next month.

Confederate monuments have been torn down in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests against racial injustice and police brutality that have ensued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The Lee statue has been in front of the Calloway County Courthouse since 1917. Lee was the leader of the Confederate Army. It was released to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in 1985.