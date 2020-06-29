Grizzlies' Ja Morant clarifies his opinion on the police after sharing an anti-police photo on social media

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant was forced to clarify his stance on police officers after an Instagram post raised his eyebrows amid the NBA's plan to allow players to wear jerseys with a statement of justice. social about them.

Morant, 20, shared an image on his Instagram story Sunday that suggested he was wearing a T-shirt that said "F-k 12," a negative reference against police officers. He additional "Nah fr [really] to the post with some emojis. According to the commercial appeal, Morant added in an already deleted tweet that he wanted" dat on my jersey fr ".

However, the former Murray State star and current favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award clarified his statement in a long note published on his social networks.

"First I want to apologize for republishing something that did not convey clearly and precisely what I wanted to share," Morant posted Sunday night. “My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who got away with murdering unarmed black men and women and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protesters.

"I know there are good '12' cops out there. I know some, and some are family members. I am grateful to the Murray State cops who took care of me and the cops who continue to keep an eye on me with the Grizzlies. WE NEED the good cops to step forward. and make sure that other police officers do not abuse their power.

“There have been too many black lives taken by the police that could have been avoided. You may see me as a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a position, but I will not be silent. "

Morant also called for justice for other African Americans who were killed in police incidents.