Grocery stores and universities should reopen first, new research suggests

Researchers participating in an initiative led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology conducted a cost-benefit analysis of 26 different types of locations to determine what the tradeoff would be between a person's relative risk of infection during a visit and the importance of that establishment in that person. life and the economy.
They also used anonymous geolocation data from 47 million mobile phones to track where people went in the United States during February and March.
How risky a place could be was based in part on how much social contact someone would have in that place, how many hours they would spend there, how crowded it would be, how many visits they would make, and how many unique visitors they can meet.
The researchers also considered visits by people over 65 and the distance traveled to the site. They measured economic benefits using statistics from the US Census. USA And data from nationally representative consumer surveys.
They found some surprises.
"We found that universities offer relatively good compensation, but most have closed, leading to a 61% decrease in visits," the researchers wrote in their report, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. .
"By contrast, we view liquor and tobacco stores as relatively poor offsets (due to lackluster economic importance and busy small stores), yet the number of visits to this category has decreased by less than 5%."
Some categories were easy: grocery stores have an obvious benefit, and museums and movie theaters were of relatively low importance.
"Hardware stores are the place that has seen the largest increase in visits, as people look for personal protective equipment and other household supplies," the researchers noted.
"We found that banks, general merchandise stores (eg Walmart), dentists, grocery stores, and colleges and universities face relatively flexible restrictions. Gyms, sporting goods stores, liquor and tobacco shops, bookstores and coffee shops must face relatively strict restrictions, "they concluded.
The authors said there is a limitation in their analysis.
Many locations can make adjustments to limit contact. Most retailers can offer sidewalk pickup so people don't have to go to stores. For gyms, on the other hand, it's more difficult since they emphasize physical contact and are places where wearing masks is "unpleasant," the researchers wrote.
Since many states have had to make reopening and closing decisions in the dark, the researchers said they hope their work will help policymakers figure out how to safely reopen the economy this time.