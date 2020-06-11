Grocery stores and universities should reopen first, new research suggests





The study, released Tuesday, also found that cafes, gyms, sporting goods stores, bookstores, tobacco and liquor stores should be kept closed until later.

Researchers participating in an initiative led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology conducted a cost-benefit analysis of 26 different types of locations to determine what the tradeoff would be between a person's relative risk of infection during a visit and the importance of that establishment in that person. life and the economy.

They also used anonymous geolocation data from 47 million mobile phones to track where people went in the United States during February and March.

How risky a place could be was based in part on how much social contact someone would have in that place, how many hours they would spend there, how crowded it would be, how many visits they would make, and how many unique visitors they can meet.