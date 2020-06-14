Ground beef recall: 40,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns





Raw ground beef products produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey, were shipped to retail stores across the country, according to FSIS. The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number "EST. 46841" within the USDA mark of inspection.

"E. coli O157: H7 is a life-threatening bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2 to 8 days (3 to 4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism," the ad reads. of withdrawal from FSIS. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome."

Some types of E. coli cause disease by producing the Shiga toxin. The bacteria that produce these toxins are called E. coli "Shiga toxin-producing" (STEC). The most commonly found STEC in the United States is E. coli O157: H7.