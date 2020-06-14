Ground beef recall: 40,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

Raw ground beef products produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a company in Swedesboro, New Jersey, were shipped to retail stores across the country, according to FSIS. The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number "EST. 46841" within the USDA mark of inspection.
"E. coli O157: H7 is a life-threatening bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2 to 8 days (3 to 4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism," the ad reads. of withdrawal from FSIS. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome."
Some types of E. coli cause disease by producing the Shiga toxin. The bacteria that produce these toxins are called E. coli "Shiga toxin-producing" (STEC). The most commonly found STEC in the United States is E. coli O157: H7.
Items removed
FSIS says the problem was found during routine testing and that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products were reported.
The recalled products include the following:
- 1-pound packages containing "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat" with use or freeze before 01/07/20 and batch code P53930-18
- 1-pound packets of "Marketside Butcher Organic Ground-Fed Ground Grass-Fed Ground" with use or freeze as of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82
- 1 pound packages containing four quarts of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties" with use or freeze as of June 27, 2020 and batch code P-53934-2
- 3-pound packs containing three 1-pound pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat" with use or freeze as of 07/01/20 and batch code P53929-70
- 1 pound tray packs containing four quarts of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat" with use or freeze as of 06/25/20 and batch code P53944- 10
- 4-pound tray packs containing 10-pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Patty Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat Ground Beef" use or freeze as of 06/25/20 and batch code P53937-45
- 1-pound packs containing 4 quarter-pound pieces of "" Thomas Farms Patties 85% lean / 15% fat grass-fed ground beef with one use or freeze as of 06/27/20 and batch code P53935-25
FSIS encourages consumers to check both the refrigerator and freezers to see the recalled product. If found, the product must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase, according to FSIS. The agency released some images of the product labels here.