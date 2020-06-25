Group arrested on Staten Island with illegal fireworks, dead alligators

A group of people were arrested on Staten Island while carrying a load of fireworks and three dead alligators, police said Wednesday.

The New York Sheriff's Office said 10 people were charged in connection with multiple charges of illegally dealing with dangerous fireworks and illegally transporting 3 bodies of alligators.

"We are not inventing that" sheriff's office tweeted, in an apparent reference to the dead alligators.

The raid was the result of a fireworks trafficking investigation, they added.

The arrest came amid an avalanche of fireworks debacles as explosives have wreaked havoc in all five districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Early Wednesday, a 3-year-old boy was hit by a firework that flew through the window of his Bronx apartment.

On Tuesday, fireworks started a fire in a Bronx apartment building when it landed on the roof.

Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday that the city would begin cracking down on illegal fireworks.