Group attacks customers outside Texas convenience store: cops

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects caught on video beating and kicking a man outside a Texas gas station convenience store on Sunday in what was described as a "brutal attack," police said.

The video clip shows a customer leaving the Harris County facility around 7 p.m. Holding two grocery bags when a group of at least five men attacked, they threw him to the ground and continued to hit him before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

GRAPHIC WARNING VIDEO

"LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP TO IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS IN A BRUTAL ATTACK!" Mark Herman, an agent for Harris County Precinct 4 wrote on Facebook.

The unidentified victim, 24, informed lawmakers that he was waiting to buy groceries at the convenience store when a group of up to six young people attempted to queue, according to Houston's KTRK-TV.

"I looked and said, 'There's a line for a reason'," said the victim. He told police that the group made fun of his hair and clothing. He was attacked when he left the store.

"I don't know what else I could do," he told KTRK-TV. "The fifth at the end came out of the store after buying products, and he came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, 'Black lives matter, (expletive)'."

The criminal case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact the HCSO assault investigators at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477

"I really hope they get caught before someone gets hurt," the victim's girlfriend told the station. "I hope people take this and don't say, 'It's white against black'. I don't want this to be the statement. I want it to be like this, here is a man who was reviewing and defending himself and was the goal of that. "