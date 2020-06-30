Groups launch efforts to mobilize poll workers amid a coronavirus pandemic







The nonprofits and businesses behind the new effort, "Power the Polls," are Civic Alliance, Comedy Central, Fair Elections Center, Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia, Time To Vote, Pizza to the Polls, MTV, Uber and We Can Vote. The groups are looking to get up to 250,000 people to help keep the in-person elections running as safely and efficiently as possible this fall.

"We call on people who care about democracy to recognize that an essential part of that is making sure that our elections work and work well and that they are efficient and safe and that we do not have long queues and problems in the polls due to to lack of human resources, "Bob Brandon, president of the Fair Elections Center, told CNN.

Recruitment efforts will include the launch of a database that will provide information on how to become a poll worker, with updated information for more than 4,000 jurisdictions, according to the groups. Brandon noted that the database would include information for most jurisdictions with populations of more than 7,500 people. The data is compiled by the Fair Elections Center, one of the project partners.

The effort aims to recruit people to work for members of the Civic Alliance, which launched earlier this year. Civic Alliance is a collaboration between Democracy Works and the CAA Foundation, and its member companies include Amazon, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, Lyft, Starbucks, Viacom CBS, Warby Parker, Target and Vice.