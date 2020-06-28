Growing up in Action Park, the most dangerous water park in the world

The Cannonball Loop was Gene Mulvihill's white whale.

The closed water slide, which ended in a disorienting vertical loop, was, as Gene's son Andy, 58, told The Post: "A trip to survive, not a trip to have fun."

That often seemed to be the case at Gene’s Action Park, a water park in Vernon, NJ, nicknamed “Traction Park” due to countless injuries sustained there.

Now Andy tells his family's crazy story in "Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides and the Untold Story of Americas Most Dangerous Amusement Park" (Penguin Books), on Tuesday. The book offers an unadorned history of the park, which was open from 1978 to 1996, as well as a portrait of its eccentric father, and an ode to an optional era of seat belts.

“I grew up in an amusement park. A lot of fun things happened, "Andy said.

He is famous for being the first human to try the Cannonball Loop, after a homemade test doll was decapitated. Andy was unhurt, thanks to the hockey team he was wearing. The park employees who followed him lost teeth and blood, but earned $ 100 from Gene, who was known to cash-slip workers for turning the ride unproven.

"Like a pharmaceutical drug with serious side effects, Loop's human trials have not been encouraging," Andy writes.

Gene spent years trying to make the slide safe enough for visitors. Workers tried to shorten the cycle, and Gene even had a priest bless the trip. It was finally opened in 1985, only to be closed one month later by state authorities.

Mulvihill had built Action Park as part of a ski resort he owned, hoping to make money in the off-season. The entrepreneur, who had had a successful season on Wall Street, not only wanted trips, he wanted adrenaline-pumping "sporting rides" where park visitors could control and increase risk, at their own risk.

There was a skydiving simulator called Aerodium, Battle Action Tanks where riders shot tennis balls and a Tarzan swing, with crowds scoffing when people jumped into the cold water.

“There was all this bravado at Action Park. It wasn't just about riding, but showing off, competing, "Andy said.

All this, and beer was also served. Not surprisingly, scratches, bumps, and bruises were frequent.

Some of the most extravagant rides in the old New Jersey action park

Many were attributed to the alpine slide – rudimentary sleds, controlled by joysticks, descended down a 2,700-foot concrete track, often at warp speed.

"I had my fair share of annihilations – you would have a severe burn," Andy recalled. "The surface of the track scratched your flesh." On busy days, he added, the park might look like a leper colony.

And then there was the Bailey Ball: a giant plastic balloon, covered with spinning wheels, that fell downhill, with a human inside. It was built by Ken Bailey, who Andy said was the custodian of the park.

Mulvihill paid an employee named Frank $ 100 to prove it. But the summer heat melted the glue that held the inner skeleton of the PVC pipe, sending the ball, and Frank, off the track and down the mountain, as a state inspector watched in horror.

“The man with the ball was probably the most treacherous thing that ever happened. It rolled down a street! Andy says. "We can laugh at that now because Frank just twisted his arm." The Bailey Ball finally rolled through some woods, where it remained for some time.

Tragically, there were six deaths in the park, including drowning and an accident in which an employee hit his head after his Alpine Slide sled jumped onto the track.

The business began to crumble after Gene pleaded guilty to insurance fraud. With the increase in lawsuits and debt, the park closed in 1996. Years later, the Mountain Creek water park, a much more familiar place, opened on the grounds of the Action Park.

Gene passed away in 2012, but his renegade spirit lives on, especially with the announcement last week that Hulu is developing a comedy series based on Andy's book, co-written by Jake Rossen.

As Andy said: "(Action Park) was the focus of Gene's life: individualism and the ability to express and have fun."