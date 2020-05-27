While the next movie in the My favorite villain franchise, MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU, doesn't hit theaters until July 2, 2021Fans of the series' bald villain can now see Steve Carell reprise his role as a character in a new public service announcement for the World Health Organization.

The new video comes from the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and Chris Meledandri Enlightenment, who have joined forces with Gru and his henchmen to help reinforce safe and healthy practices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. . As the video plays, Gru educates viewers about the benefits of social estrangement and how participating in fun activities within the privacy of your home can help mitigate the effects and dangers of COVID-19.

"In this difficult time, we must find all possible ways to bring hope to people while sharing tips that can protect our health." said Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization. "The WHO is excited to work with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distance, stay active and connected, and be kind and compassionate in overcoming COVID-19."

Recruiting beloved animated characters to deliver positive and informative messages to families is a practice that studios have been doing for decades. The cast of Scooby-Doo did it, the teenage mutant ninja turtles definitely collaborated, and now Gru and his minions carry the torch. In truth, this PSA is giving me all kinds of nostalgic feelings, even if the message is related to a deadly disease.

To ensure that PSA reaches a wide audience, the video is being localized in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, among others.

Storytelling is a powerful tool to accelerate positive social change in the world. It is an honor to partner with WHO and the United Nations Foundation to remind people around the world to protect themselves, our communities, and themselves during this pandemic. I also thank Participant for helping to organize the collaboration and my partners at Comcast / NBCU for helping to amplify this important message. " Illumination founder and CEO Meledandri said.

Illumination is the first Hollywood studio to partner with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 to create an entertaining and informative PSA for those who could benefit from learning more about the dangers of the coronavirus. Hopefully, other studios will do the same and allow some of their most popular characters to join the fight against COVID-19.

"As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of COVID-19, one of our most powerful weapons is kindness." said Elizabeth Cousens, president and executive director of the United Nations Foundation. "We are delighted that the characters in My Favorite Villain are letting their love show and showing ways to keep themselves and their communities safe during this unprecedented time."

When MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU hits theaters, the new movie belonging to My favorite villain The franchise will share the untold story of a twelve-year-old boy's dream of becoming the world's greatest supervillain. Joining Steve Carell for the wacky animated adventure are Danny Trejo, Lucy Lawless, Jean Calude Van Damme, Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson, Dolph Lundgren, Aland Arkin, Russell Brand, and RZA, among others.

Once again, MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU will hit theaters on July 2, 2021.

