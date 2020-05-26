Grudge Match Set for the acquisition of NXT: at home | Newsdio

The card continues to grow. If there is one thing that NXT knows how to do, an acquisition card is set up quickly. They are very good at preparing fiefs in advance, allowing them to announce matches in quick succession. That's the kind of thing that can go a long way and given how little time they had since the announcement of their next acquisition to the show itself, and now we know another coincidence.

One of the biggest NXT stories lately has been Damian Priest attacking Finn Balor. The attacks started just over a month ago and Balor was taken from behind from a scheduled game. Balor swore revenge on whoever did it, but then Priest attacked him again, revealing himself as the attacker the entire time. I think you can find out where this is going.

WWE.com has officially announced that Balor and Priest will meet in a match at NXT Takeover: In Your House on June 7. This will be the first match between Priest and Balor, although they have joined in some NXT live events earlier this year. This is the fourth confirmed match for the card, with Takeovers traditionally containing five matches.

This seems a little personal. See how we got here:

Opinion: This is not a surprise, but there is something fun about watching NXT put these cards together, even though you already know where things are going. There's nothing wrong with setting things up so far in advance that you know it's coming. That's a good thing that can help them when things are in crisis and shows how far ahead NXT plans things. Given the way WWE tends to run things at such a fast pace, this is good enough for a change.

What do you expect from the party? What's next for both of you?

