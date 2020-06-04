GTA Online: How to Get an Aircraft Carrier

The aircraft carrier can be generated in the game world through a practical glitch. Here's how to get the aircraft carrier in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Who doesn't want to hang out on an aircraft carrier? Grand Theft Auto online It is home to a large number of vehicles and weapons to play. The game also harbors various exploitable technical issues that can break or enhance the gaming experience.

The USS Luxington makes a few appearances on various missions. While players cannot normally own the aircraft carrier, the vehicle may appear in the game world through a technical glitch. Here we show you how to carry the aircraft carrier Grand Theft Auto online.

The aircraft carrier in GTA Online

The USS Luxington (ATT-16) is a fully explorable military ship available to players in Grand Theft Auto online. It is the second vehicle of this type to appear in the series. The ship has three levels, fully designed decks, accessories, and usable aircraft. When available, the ship generally spawns near the southeast corner of Los Santos one mile from shore.

The aircraft carrier is not always available offshore. Currently, it only appears in two missions available to players. It can be accessed through the Huid Raid setting and in Adversary mode within the More Adventures in Finance and Serious Crime update. The ship appears briefly in Humane Raid but is fully explorable in Adversary mode.

Generating the aircraft carrier in GTA Online

There are two different methods of making the carrier play in a free-mode session. Regardless of which mode is chosen, the player must bring a friend for the trip. Start both methods starting the Humane Raid setup mission.

The first method involves playing through the mission in its entirety. This mission cannot be completed alone. Once the mission is complete, players will have the option to select another mission or restart the one they completed. Select "play", select the mission parameters and start the mission again. Wait for the mission to load the betting menu. From there, players must abandon the mission and roam again. If the glitch has worked properly, the carrier will remain offshore for the host and players in their session to travel and explore.

The second method takes a little less time but is also less reliable. Players should start the mission as the first method. There will be a point during the mission when they reach the carrier for the first time. From there, open the menu and change the generation location to "Last location", and then change a character accessory. This should result in an orange loading screen. If the screen is not present, the player must try again. If this happens, the player can exit the mission and return to free mode. The carrier must still be in the ocean.

Grand Theft Auto online It is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

