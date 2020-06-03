GTA Online Is Making $1200 A MINUTE After Alien War

Grand Theft Auto online He's having a pretty good career thanks to the recently concluded Alien War, with the game raising around $ 1,200 per minute and making millions per day. The alien war began a few weeks ago when a group of people in GTA OnlinWe decided to dress up in green suits and destroy Los Santos.

The dominance of the green alien gang was quickly diminished by the rise of a rival group, the purple gang. Unilateral violence eventually turned into a territorial war when the purple Alien gang began defeating members of the green Alien gang. The numbers continued to rise quite rapidly at either end of the spectrum, as joining both sides was as easy as buying the specific outfit. Rockstar made things even easier by giving away the costumes for free. The two factions finally decided to have a final showdown on May 15 at the Los Santos International Airport. However, the ending didn't turn out as good as expected, as players either started breaking the rules or couldn't find someone to fight in the lobby entirely.

According to the data published by Slotty Vegas, GTA Online he's making an extraordinary $ 1,200 a minute after the Alien War. While the Alien War was trending on all social media, it was the combined effect of the lockdown security measures and the player-led event that has led to an increase in the popularity of the game lately. The United States has been blocked for almost two months, and according to estimates, the game's earnings during that period are close to $ 105 million.

Recently, GTA 5 it was delivered free of charge at the Epic Games Store. GTA Online It has already been a profitable product for Rockstar. After the game came out free on the Epic Store, it was expected that GTA Online You will further experience an increase in overall revenue. Despite being a seven year old game, GTA Online It has managed to maintain its player base and has been part of the five most played games on Steam.

Since the game was released for free, speculation about a GTA 6 ad has started to take hold. However, the game's revenue demonstrates the fact that players are not yet done with GTA 5. With that in mind, it seems less likely that Rockstar is willing to lose all possible revenue by announcing the next franchise title. That said, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has revealed that they are gearing up for a solid line of development and that could be SunTA 6. If GTA 6 is announced soon or not, it is expected that GTA Online We will witness more of these exciting events in the near future.

