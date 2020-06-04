GTA Online & Red Dead Online Servers Taken Down To Honor George Floyd

Rockstar shot down the GTA Online and Red Dead online Servers earlier today to commemorate the death of George Floyd. The United States is currently hosting nationwide protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder.

Various brands have come forward to support the cause in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. Sony has postponed its PS5 reveal event to ensure the world can focus on the most important issues at hand. Infinity Ward went one step further by imposing more restrictions on Call of Duty Modern Warfare to ensure that any kind of racial content, including usernames or chat messages, is strictly dealt with, though fans have quickly pointed out that this should have been done much sooner. Other companies, like the Humble Bundle, also pledged $ 1 million to support Black game developers.

According to a statement made by the company official Twitter drive, Rockstar intentionally turned off both the Grand Theft Online and Read dead online Servants to honor the life of George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement. The servers were closed today between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET. During that period, fans were unable to access online content on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V – however, offline and single-player content was still accessible. Rockstar also urged its fans to support victims of racial discrimination and black-owned businesses by donating to relevant organizations that are working to improve the lives of those affected by racism.

While Rockstar has done its part, the community is divided by the gesture. While some praise the company for what it did, others are saying that Rockstar does not provide any monetary support for the cause. Some have even pointed out some valid flaws by Rockstar, such as the rampant use of racial slurs by certain characters in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Rockstar's movement may not directly benefit minorities and people of color: The company can and should also use the money to spread its message, through donations and other movements, but the gesture of taking both Grand Theft Auto online and Red Dead onlineOffline servers are still impressive. In the fight against racial discrimination, conscience is critical. Rockstar's reach should urge some of its many fans to reconsider its stance or become more involved at a crucial moment in history.

Source: Rockstar Twitter

