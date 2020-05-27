Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 were supposed to hit theaters this month

Guardians of the galaxy vol. Originally 3 was supposed to open in theaters this month. While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are certainly disappointed that the movie is not finished and ready for release, director James Gunn sees it differently. In 2018, Disney cut ties with Gunn when some insensitive tweets from the director reappeared. It became a messy, public situation, with the cast and crew, along with MCU fans, demanding that they rehire him.

The original date for the launch of Vol. 3 would be May of this year; we would have been late due to the coronavirus. God works in mysterious ways. https://t.co/Vu2zu6GtJC – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 26, 2020

Disney finally decided to bring James Gunn back on board for Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3, but it was long after production originally started. In the time he was out of the studio, he met with DC and Warner Bros., taking on the job of writing and directing. The suicide squad, which further delayed the highly anticipated MCU project. Gunn said this about the original release date of Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 and why delay is really a good thing.

RELATED: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Promises to Bring More Fan-Favorite Kraglin

"The original launch date for Vol. 3 would be May of this year; we would have been delayed due to the coronavirus. God works in mysterious ways."

Yes Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 it would have been done on its original schedule, it would have been done, or at least almost done, when the current state of affairs took over. The entertainment industry has been closed since March, meaning the sequel would have been archived until later this year or possibly next year. This also means that the Black widow independent film would have had more than probably originally had the Eternal Release date in November.

Production in Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 It was supposed to start in early 2019. Sets were already being built and production start was already scheduled when James Gunn was abruptly fired. For months, there were rumors that another director was going to step in and take his place in an effort to release the sequel on time. However, those rumors ceased when the study told the team that they had ended until further notice.

In the time since the firing and rehire of James Gunn, Disney and Marvel Studios revealed that they never looked for other directors to direct. Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3. Gunn is currently in the post-production process for The suicide squad and he is very happy with the story that came to him. Fortunately, he's been able to edit from home and assures DC fans that the movie is still on target for its release date next summer. A lot can change from time to time, but for now, it seems like the movie should be fine. As for when we will see Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3That is a completely different question. You can see James Gunn's Twitter reveal about the original release date of the previous sequel.

Topics: Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Guardians of the Galaxy