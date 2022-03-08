A mobility scooter can be life-changing for those people who were unable to get around in the past. As great as these can be for improving your quality of life, you do want to be sure that you are doing what you can to stay safe while you’re out in the world. This article is focused on helping you safely operate your mobility scooter so that you can better enjoy your life.

Plan Your Route

Whenever you leave the house, you should have a plan in place. You want to plan out your route, ensuring that you select the most direct route, or at least the shortest one, to keep you safe. This path shouldn’t have a lot of obstacles like hills or another rough terrain that can be difficult to navigate through on your mobility scooter.

Some mobility scooters do better on rougher terrains than others. It’s a good idea to better understand what your scooter is capable of so that you can plan your route to get to your destination safely.

Buying the Right Scooter for You

You should take a great deal of care when you are selecting a mobility scooter, especially if you have specific needs that you need to consider. Some scooters have better accessories for certain mobility issues while others may not have the right accessories for your needs. Some different accessories that you may need include an attachment for your cane, oxygen carrier, and safety straps.

These are accessories that can make riding a lot safer for you. You want to not only be comfortable but also to have a mobility scooter that will best meet your individual needs.

Practice Before You Go Out

As a beginner, you may not know how to properly operate your mobility scooter. It can take some practice before you really get the hang of using it. This is why you should practice riding around on your mobility scooter before you go out into public with it. You can learn how to properly maneuver around with your scooter so that you can better avoid obstacles out in the world.

By getting enough practice on your scooter, you can avoid serious accidents that could cause injury to you or other pedestrians on your path.

Quality Matters

When it comes to mobility scooters, you need to make sure that you invest in a quality scooter from a reputable vendor. It’s tempting to save as much money as you can, but the problem is that in many cases you get exactly what you pay for. You don’t want to take any chances with your scooter, so make sure that you get a high-quality and reliable scooter that you can count on when you need it.

Make Yourself Visible

An important way to stay safe while out on your mobility scooter is to make sure that you are visible to other people. There are things that you can do that will improve your visibility. For instance, you can get reflective strips or even LED lights for your scooter so that you can be seen at night and in other low-light conditions. If people can see you, they will know to be more careful, which keeps everyone safe.

Abide by the Rules

Your mobility scooter can go relatively fast, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. There are rules that you will need to abide by for not only your safety, but the safety of other people that you may encounter. One rule is that you can only go up to a specific speed depending on where you’re located. You also cannot operate your mobility scooter while you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Keep Up with Maintenance

Just like everything else, it’s important to make sure that you stick to a regular maintenance schedule. Maintenance can make sure that your scooter is operating at optimal efficiency and help you catch any problems before they become more serious. You can risk shortening the life span of your mobility scooter if you don’t properly maintain it. You can also potentially find yourself in an unsafe situation due to poor scooter maintenance.

Stick to Sidewalks

Drivers won’t know to watch out for mobility scooters on the road, especially those who are distracted. You should never assume that the driver will be watching for you, even if you take all of the visibility precautions that you can. This can lead to potentially various serious injuries. You should be extra safe if you are on the road with your scooter.

This is why it’s safest to stick to sidewalks whenever possible. You can still use the street when absolutely necessary but try to do what you can to stick to the sidewalks.

Cross the Street Safely

You will inevitably need to cross the street in your scooter, so it’s important that you stay safe. Only cross the street when you are at a pedestrian crossing. Be sure to follow the typical rules at this crossing to ensure your safety when crossing the street. If you cross the street anywhere, this can surprise the drivers and lead to an accident.

Carefully Load Items onto Your Scooter

The whole point of having a mobility scooter is to have the independence to do what you want. This includes shopping. However, you want to be very careful when doing tasks like shopping with your mobility scooter. If you try to balance all of the bags after a larger shopping trip, you risk potential injury. You should never fill more than your basket or backpack can carry when you run any shopping errands.

Conclusion

Best mobility scooters give you the independence that you need to make the most of your life. A lack of mobility can significantly impact your mental health, so a great mobility scooter can improve your quality of life. However, it’s crucial that you learn how to safely operate your mobility scooter to keep you safe and free of injuries so that you can continue to enjoy your newfound freedom.

By Trevor Fenner

About the author

Trevor Fenner is the founder and owner of Mobility Paradise, a one-stop-shop for mobility scooters, electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, lift chairs, saunas, steam showers, massage tables, exercise equipment, electric bikes, massage chairs, and bathtubs. Years ago, Trevor’s grandma had an accident that made her dependent on a wheelchair; this forced Trevor and his family to put her into an elderly care facility. Since then, Trevor would visit her to take a walk around the neighborhood. Mobility Paradise was created because Trevor couldn’t find an online store that offers a wide selection of mobility equipment and educational resources. What started as a business focusing on mobility scooters grew to include all kinds of mobility products. You can shop for the most reliable mobility products at Mobility Paradise.