Guidelines for cancer prevention: move more and skip cocktails and steaks

It's best not to drink alcohol, the group says in its updated guidelines, and people should exercise more than previously recommended.
The American Cancer Society periodically reviews the science related to diet, exercise, and cancer, and updates its guidelines accordingly.
Diets that appear to reduce cancer risk are abundant in dark green, red, and orange vegetables. Beans and peas are also supposed to reduce the risk of cancer. Whole fruit is preferred, rather than canned or in juice form. Whole grains are better than refined flour.
Foods to avoid or limit include processed meats or red meats, such as steak. Don't drink sugar soda and juice with added sugar. Try to avoid all processed foods.
It's also best not to drink alcohol, the guidelines say, but if you drink, women should keep it at one a day, men at two.
"There is no single food or food group that is adequate to achieve a significant reduction in cancer risk," Laura Makaroff, senior vice president of prevention and early detection at the American Cancer Society, said in a statement. "Current and evolving scientific evidence supports a shift from a nutrient-focused approach to a more holistic concept of dietary patterns. People eat whole foods, not nutrients, and the evidence continues to suggest that healthy dietary patterns are associated with reduced risk of cancer, especially colorectal and breast cancer. "
The guidelines also say that you will also want to exercise more.
The updated guidelines increase the recommended amount of exercise a week of 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise needs to 150 to 300 minutes.
If you're more of a runner, then they've also increased the amount of exercise you need, from 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity to encouraging you to do between 75 and 150 minutes.
More than 300 minutes of either is optimal, the guidelines say.
The guidelines encourage local communities to make these healthy lifestyle goals possible, suggesting that they create spaces for people to get out and exercise and make affordable and nutritious food readily available.
Switching nutrients to whole foods
Lisa Drayer, award-winning nutritionist and author and CNN contributor to health and nutrition, said these guideline updates reflect the latest science.
"These updated guidelines reinforce what scientific research has revealed: that eating a nutrient-dense diet, being physically active, and limiting alcohol is associated with an overall reduced risk of cancer, which includes a lower risk of breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer, "Drayer said.
"It is also important to note that the various contributions of a healthy and balanced diet have been shown to be more significant in lowering cancer risk than any dietary recommendation, something nutritionists have been saying for years," Drayer said.
"Being active doesn't have to mean participating in high-intensity training every day," Drayer said. "Talking about a walk, riding a family bike, dancing, or doing yoga all counts."