Guidelines for cancer prevention: move more and skip cocktails and steaks





It's best not to drink alcohol, the group says in its updated guidelines, and people should exercise more than previously recommended.

The American Cancer Society periodically reviews the science related to diet, exercise, and cancer, and updates its guidelines accordingly.

A good diet and regular exercise is important, in part, because it can help people maintain a healthy weight. Scientists are seeing more connections between cancer and weight. The latest report from the World Cancer Research Fund lists 12 cancers associated with being overweight or obese, five more than the association's latest report released a decade ago.

Diets that appear to reduce cancer risk are abundant in dark green, red, and orange vegetables. Beans and peas are also supposed to reduce the risk of cancer. Whole fruit is preferred, rather than canned or in juice form. Whole grains are better than refined flour.