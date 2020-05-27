GUILD WARS 2 "No Quarter" is a fantastic addition to the game – Newsdio

Today, Guild Wars 2 launches the next chapter in The Icebrood saga, "Without quarter." I was able to play a preview session with some of the developers and I think players will love what this new chapter has to offer. I will do my best not to spoil anything and focus more on the game and less on the story aspects.

The new map, Drizzlewood Coast, is divided into camps that actually function very similarly to the World vs. World map. You will use siege weapons to knock down fortresses, so you can then enter, kill the enemy, and take control. The big difference here is that instead of fighting other players for control of the map, you will be fighting players against NPCs. The developers talked in our session about wanting to find ways to attract interest from different game areas to a variety of players and this is a perfect example. This map brings a WvW experience to a Player vs Environment map. This should attract some WvW players to join the PvE side of things and give PvE players an insight into WvW.

Once you control a camp, players on the map will get a bonus. Each camp's bonus is different and affects the entire map, so you may want to camp at certain camps to help prevent the computer from retrieving your favorite. This is all part of the Meta Event that culminates with the taking of the camps in a grand final battle against some very important and impressive villains. It is reminiscent of The Silverwastes and is a great way to bring many of the players on the map together.

Another fun part of "No Quarter" is the new Attack Mission. The one in this chapter is a fun Horde mode in which you and your party will have to defeat wave after wave of enemies. This is quite difficult and the mini bosses and bosses you find will really test your skills.

As a quick note, do I want to talk about the lack of voices in the chapter? Yes, it feels a little weird. However, the team has assured us that the game has been developed so that it is very easy to include the voice once it has been recorded, which will happen as soon as it is safe to do so. I am very excited for this to happen as it will surely take what is already a great chapter in Guild Wars 2 and make it bigger

Another great thing about "No Quarter" is all the new gear and awesome skins we're getting. We are getting the Stormcaller and Tengu weapons. I think the Tengu are some of my favorites. We also have charr-themed backpacks based on different factions and a set of Bear Shaman armor. I included some screenshots below to showcase these amazing new pieces of gear.

Charr Backpacks and Special Helmets