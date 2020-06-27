Guinness World Records posthumously awards Jessi Combs' ground speed mark after fatal attempt

Guinness World Records posthumously awarded Jessi Combs a woman's fastest ground speed mark after her death in an attempt to break it last year.

Automotive television personality was driving an airplane-driven North American eagle through the Alvord desert in Oregon on August 27, 2019, when the vehicle hit a rock and broke a wheel at 550 mph, causing it to lose control and catch fire when crashing. .

The combs had just completed the second of the two races in opposite directions required for the official record, which Guinness has verified at 522,783 mph.

It is the first time that a new record has been set since Kitty O & # 39; Neil reached 512 mph at the same location in 1976.