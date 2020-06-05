Gulf Coast on alert: where Christopher can make landfall in the United States





"Storm surge and tropical storm alerts are likely to be issued for a portion of the US Gulf Coast later today," the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

The last predicted clue has the tropical depression Cristóbal: the third named storm of this already active hurricane season: moving to the US Gulf Coast. USA as early as Sunday afternoon or evening anywhere from East Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

"It appears that flooding will be the storm's biggest threat and could occur over a wide area from Texas to Florida," said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. "It could produce widespread heavy rains directly associated with the storm and with a large amount of tropical moisture already being channeled to places like Florida."

"The strongest winds, greatest storm, and heaviest rain can occur east of where Christopher makes landfall, so not only is the Louisiana coast at risk, but also Mississippi, Alabama, and well into the Florida Panhandle" he added.

Starting at 5 a.m. ET on Friday, Christopher had winds of 35 mph and gusts of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 7 mph while walking north from the Yucatan peninsula. The current forecast is for Cristóbal to gradually strengthen in a tropical storm as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. "If the center can maintain any structure, then it will allow the storm to quickly strengthen once it returns to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. A storm that is more intact will be more likely to intensify or maintain its strength than a weak and uneven storm. But even then, there are more factors that influence intensity. "There appear to be some limiting factors before the storm to prevent it from intensifying in a hurricane, with wind shear and expected dry air that the storm will carry," Hennen said, explaining why he is skeptical that the storm will strengthen significantly. If the storm accelerates and does not persist along the American coast, the risk of flooding will decrease. Christopher has already produced deadly floods in Mexico. Portions of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador could receive another 10 to 15 inches of rain through Friday, bringing the total rainfall from Saturday to about 35 inches. The rain will continue to bring dangerous flash floods and landslides to the region. As the storm moves away from the Mexican coast, the rain will decrease.





