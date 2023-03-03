Gulnezer is a Chinese actress who was born on May 2, 1992

Early Life

She has a long and promising acting career, as her passion for dancing gave her the tag of being the “Most Photogenic” during the modeling contest at 16. Her charisma and oozing personality gave her the star attention in the audition at the Beijing Film Academy in 2011. Considering her massive exposure, she was signed by a Chinese entertainment and media company, Tangren Media.

Career

In 2012 she was finally proved lucky, and her role as Yu Xiaoxue in the television series Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar of Sky was highly appreciated. In 2013, she debuted on the big screen with Police Story 2013. She soon got various roles in genres, such as the comedy film The Breakup Guru and the action-packed flick Black & White: The Dawn of Justice. Her role and hard work earned her a place in the hearts of fans who can’t take their eyes away from her, and she has received the Newcomer award at the Golden Phoenix Awards.

Rising career graph

She has a long list of roles in films that the entertainment industry will always hold in high esteem. In 2019, Gulnezer also worked in the romantic drama, “Ten years Late,” where her role was a travel service provider. She is truly an actress with beauty and a brain who has played various functions until now. For example, in 2021, she is known for her role as Diaochan in the historical film Dynasty Warriors. A video game of the same name inspired the film.