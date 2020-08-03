Gun violence increased 72% in July, according to New York police

Nearly three times as many shootings were recorded in July than last year, new New York police statistics show.

There were 244 shooting incidents during the month, compared to just 88 in July 2019, according to the data.

The figure comes amid a sharp increase in shooting this year.

As of July 31, there was a 72 percent increase in shooting across the city from January 1 during the same period last year: 772 versus 450.

Murders increased 59 percent during the month of July 2019 with 54 from 34. The number of robberies also increased to 1,297 over 989, an increase of 39 percent. The number of car thefts skyrocketed to 892 from 583 or 53 percent citywide.

"The New York Police Department has initiated a new plan to simultaneously increase its targeted mobilization and engage with community partners," the department said in a press release. "This includes a series of Citywide Stop the Violence anti-gun city events, with an event Thursday in the Bronx."

The department also said that its efforts to stop the escalating violence include moving officers to areas that see increases in the shootings and asking police officers "to engage with base residents to focus on the problems and resolve them locally," he said. the notice.

The New York Police Department has also been "gathering timely information, analyzing crime trends and disseminating preventive measures to prevent New Yorkers from being victims and ensure safety for all," the statement said.

"Amid the current challenges of these times, the NYPD's commitment to public safety never falters," NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in the press release. "Our officers, male and female, represent the best of the police profession and work every day alongside those they serve on an ongoing, joint mission to protect life, prevent crime, and build safer neighborhoods for everyone in our great city. "