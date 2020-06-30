Gunman in a wheelchair opens fire on Harlem Street

It is hell on wheels.

A gunman, who appears to be confined to a wheelchair, was captured on video while shooting his gun on a Harlem street early Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect, dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, can be seen arguing with several people near West 134th Street and Seventh Avenue around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said.

He then pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots at an unidentified target, according to police.

The shooter did not hit the target and no one was injured in hand-to-hand combat, police said.

The gunman walked away from the scene and is still at large, police said.