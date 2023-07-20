A gunman opened fire at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, killing three people and injuring five others. The shooting occurred just hours before the opening of the Women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in the city.

According to authorities, the gunman was a 24-year-old man armed with a pump-action shotgun. He was also killed in the incident, although it is unclear whether he was killed by police or died by suicide.

The shooting prompted a massive police response, armed officers swarming the area and warning the public to stay away. The incident has shocked the country, which has relatively low rates of gun violence.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and praised the response of the police. “This is a tragic day for Auckland and for New Zealand,” he said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the injured.”

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and authorities have not released the names of the victims or the shooter. The incident is under investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Calls for Stricter Gun Control Laws in New Zealand

The shooting has reignited the debate over gun control in New Zealand, which has grappled with the issue since a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. Following that incident, the government introduced new gun control laws, including a ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons.

However, some advocates say that more needs to be done to prevent gun violence in the country. They call for stricter background checks, licensing requirements, and a ban on all semi-automatic weapons.

New Zealand has relatively low rates of gun violence compared to other countries, but the issue remains a concern for many. The shooting in Auckland has underscored the need for continued efforts to prevent gun violence and protect public safety.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident has shaken the country, but many hope it will lead to renewed efforts to prevent gun violence and promote public safety.