Gunmen attack stock exchange in Karachi, Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan – Pakistani police say unknown numbers of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the country's financial center.

Rizwan Ahmend, a police officer at the scene of the attack, says gunmen opened fire at the entrance and entered the stock exchange. It was not immediately known how many gunmen are involved and whether they were able to enter the building in Monday's attack.

Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon says he and others are huddled inside their offices.

Strongly armed special forces surrounded the building located in the heart of the city's financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located, as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions.

Local television stations show police in full armor surrounding the building, but still remain outside the high-walled complex of the stock exchange.

Shazia Jehan, a police spokesperson, says the bomb disposal squad was also called to the stock exchange building and was trying to clean the building of explosive devices. There were no other details and the fate of the attackers was not immediately known.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Karachi Stock Exchange is the largest and oldest stock exchange in Pakistan, incorporated today with the Islamabad and Lahore Stock Exchanges.