Gunshot deaths of 3 homeless people in Atlanta may be related, police say

"We are seeing the three deaths as similar in nature," Atlanta Police Capt. D & # 39; Andrea Price told reporters Monday.
The latest victim was a woman who was shot multiple times with a pistol in downtown Atlanta on Monday, police said. His name has not been published.
There was a witness to the shooting, but police only have a vague description of the shooter, Atlanta Police Capt. D & # 39; Andrea Price told reporters at the scene.
In the other two incidents, one man was found shot dead under a bridge on June 1, and a second man was shot dead under a bridge on Friday.
"We know that the first two incidents have been linked, and we suspect that the third is also related, and we continue to collect information," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news conference Monday night.
He asked anyone with information or images from surveillance cameras to come forward.
Price, the police captain, called on the city's homeless population to "take care of each other at this time, to sleep together and to only be aware of their surroundings at this time."