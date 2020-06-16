Gunshot deaths of 3 homeless people in Atlanta may be related, police say

"We are seeing the three deaths as similar in nature," Atlanta Police Capt. D & # 39; Andrea Price told reporters Monday.

The latest victim was a woman who was shot multiple times with a pistol in downtown Atlanta on Monday, police said. His name has not been published.

There was a witness to the shooting, but police only have a vague description of the shooter, Atlanta Police Capt. D & # 39; Andrea Price told reporters at the scene.

In the other two incidents, one man was found shot dead under a bridge on June 1, and a second man was shot dead under a bridge on Friday.