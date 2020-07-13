Gunshots heard at a Brooklyn cookout injuring 1-year-old boy and 3 men

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot dead at a cookout outside a Brooklyn park on Sunday night, police sources said.

All four victims were injured when a shooter, possibly in a passing vehicle, opened fire in their direction at approximately 11:35 p.m. near Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard on Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.

The baby was hit in the stomach and taken to the Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to survive, police said.

The three men, 27, 35 and 36, were also hospitalized and are expected to survive, sources and police said. They were shot in the ankle, groin and leg, respectively.

Several belongings, including a baby carriage and numerous chairs, were left on the sidewalk after the shooting.

The quadruple shooting culminated another bloody weekend in the Big Apple, where at least 23 people were shot since midday Saturday, police sources said.

The victims included two children, ages 12 and 15, who were wounded in separate shootings in Brooklyn and Harlem on Sunday night.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg at approximately 9:10 p.m. at Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 143rd Street, police said.

Both youths are expected to survive, police officers said.

