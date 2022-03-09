The Vikings are coming back! Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla is set to premiere on October 29th, and we cannot wait. This show is a hit among history buffs and action fans alike, and it is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re not familiar with Vikings: Valhalla, here’s a quick rundown: Set a century after the events in Vikings. The history of the series begins in 1066 when the Battle of Stamford Bridge marks the beginning of the end of the Viking Age. If you’re looking for an epic adventure full of blood, violence, and intrigue, Vikings: Valhalla is the show for you.

What happens to Freydis in Vikings: Valhalla?

After disembarking on Greenland in Vikings: Valhalla, Frida Gustavsson’s Freydis Eriksdotter completes her task surprisingly rapidly. Soon after arriving in Kattegat, Freydis tracks down her rapist and with maximum determination and authority, she gets her revenge.

Gustavsson explains Freydi’s revenge to be different

While on Collider Ladies Night, Gustavsson clarified why Freydis’ vengeance might be different from other shows and movies that tackle resembling stories. “ She’s a believer in the old gods and in the old ways, and within Norse lawmaking, you were within your right to kill someone who had forced you.” Gustavsson held on, “ It’s a very practical thing for her, you know? You do something to me, I’m gonna do this to you. It’s a thing of law. It’s a matter of getting back my honour and my right in society.”

What happens when Freydis reclaims her honour?

After getting back that honour, not only does Freydis become an accomplished fighter and Kattegat guard- maiden, but she also experiences a meaningful spiritual changeover that reveals that she’s the “ Last Daughter of Uppsala.” What exact liabilities will Freydis put on herself due to this title, specifically after Kattegat falls to Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) and his army? We’ll have to stay and see, but as Gustavsson teased on an occasion of Collider Ladies Night, Freydis might need to reassess her tolerance before becoming the force the world needs her to be.

Gustavsson talks about Freydis’s fears in season one of Vikings: Valhalla

This is what Gustavsson revealed, “Freydis arrives in the beginning and she’s nearly radicalized in her beliefs. She sees the world so incredibly black and white, good/ bad, Pagan/ Christian, and slowly with meeting Jarl Haakon and meeting Harald, that’s opened up. And towards the closure of the season with the treason of Harald, with the demise of Jarl Haakon, she’s coming back into that headspace. She’s slowly closing herself off again and I suppose that would be her biggest weakness, the intolerance and the incapability to see the complications and the nuances.”

When is season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla coming up?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but it did order 24 episodes straight away and has already begun production on Season 2, so hopefully, we won’t have a time long to wait for the second season.

The cast of Vikings: Valhalla

The series is created by Jeb Stuart. It stars Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson.

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Godwin

What is the cast saying about Vikings: Valhalla?

Sam Corlett said, “I’m really excited to be playing Leif Erikson in Vikings: Valhalla. He was a fascinating man with an incredible journey, and I can’t wait to bring him to life on screen.” Frida Gustavsson said about Freydís, “She is such an inspiring character and it’s so exciting to play her. She was the first woman in history to lead a large expedition of men into battle, so she breaks all the rules and conquers everything she sets her mind to. I feel very lucky to get the chance to portray her.”

Leo Suter said of his role as Harald Sigurdsson, “He is one of my favourite characters in Vikings: Valhalla. He’s a great warrior and an even better friend. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

